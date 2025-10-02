San Diego Imam: ‘America Will Be a Muslim Country’

Catherine Salgado | 3:04 PM on October 02, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The religion of Islam teaches that raping and killing non-Muslims is a holy and necessary action. Is it any surprise, therefore, that some of the Muslim immigrants to Europe and America admit frankly that their goal is, quite simply, conquest and transformation?

San Diego Imam Uthman Ibn Farooq delivered an address in Birmingham, Great Britain, which should chill the heart of every American patriot. America and Europe will be Muslim, the imam excitedly predicted, urging his fellow Muslims not to water down a single word of their religion, which includes explicit commands to rape, assault, conquer, and murder “infidels.” The imam even referenced a desire to be a “martyr,” which is the common Islamic term for terrorists who are killed while fighting non-Muslims. As you watch the video, notice how he and the man beside him grin with delight and anticipation.

Uthman Ibn Farooq declared, “The future is ours. Every EDL [English Defence League] nightmare of a Muslim Europe will come true. They can be as mad as they want, I don’t care. America will be a Muslim country, Russia will be a Muslim country, Islam will enter every house, inshallah, but we have to be a part of that change.”

The imam is extremely proud of his evil religion and wants as many other people to be proud of it as possible, too. “We have to be a part of that dawah [inviting people to Islam]. We have to be part of those ghuraba [i.e., devout Muslims] who stand firm on our aqidah [belief], on our practice, on our deen [religion], and never, ever apologize,” Farooq trumpeted. “We’re unapologetic. Never, ever compromise. We’re uncompromising. Never, ever water down this religion. We are unwatering. I don’t care if that’s not a word. We stand on gain.”

Dīn or deen in Islam means essentially the complete Muslim way of life, following sharia strictly. That is what Farooq wishes to see by fair means or foul, and he even ended with an apparent reference to jihadis killed doing their bloody work: “And may Allah, the praised and exalted, give us all a life upon the deen, and a death upon the deen, and accept us as shohada [martyrs]. Ameen.”

When I was in Portugal, my Bangladeshi Uber driver calmly told me about his fellow Muslims, “We are going to take over.” In the UK, criticizing Islam has essentially been criminalized, and the government’s encouragement of terrorism is so effective that there was just a deadly attack on a Manchester synagogue. In Dearborn, Mich., and Minneapolis, the residents have to hear the daily Islamic call to prayer publicly broadcast. The West is already infected with the plague of Islamic jihad.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza and Israel seems in jeopardy as the terrorism-funding Palestinian Authority — despite publicly stating that it will not include Hamas in future governance — has reportedly told Hamas itself to “unify with us.” In Islam, deceiving the enemy (taqiyya) is allowed and even encouraged.

The West needs to wake up to the hideous reality of Islam before it is too late.

