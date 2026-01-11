Red State Residents Speak Out on the Blue State Invasion, Sparking Viral Videos

We Southerners have never taken to outsiders coming in and telling us how to live. You know the type, the person from “off” who comes in, buys a house, and proceeds to inform the locals who’ve been there for generations just what they are doing wrong. Lucky for us, though, he's here now and has come to set us straight.

Advertisement

If it’s a one-time thing, you'll get away with a “bless your heart.” If you complain too much, we’ll encourage you to find greener pastures elsewhere. We’ll wave goodby quoting an old commercial: Delta is ready when you are.

In the last few years, as our nation has balkanized, we’ve experienced a new type of carpetbagger in the red states: a liberal fed up with the natural end results of the policies he/she/they espoused. This weekend one TikTok user, @thecarolinerfiles, went viral expressing her disgust with the hordes of newcomers moving in and changing their new homes. Warning: the video has some NSFW language:

She was so real for this pic.twitter.com/djAU0g7scY — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) January 9, 2026

Southern hospitality isn't what y'all said it was gonna’ be. Y'all ain't very hospitable. Well yeah, that's because everyone and their mother is moving to the South and these small towns and changing everything. So yes, we're upset, yes we're not going to welcome the changing of literally f****ing everything in our area because y'all want to make it more like home where you came from. Why did you leave there then? Why are you going to move down here and turn this place exactly into the s***hole that you left?

She went on to mock what some of the newcomers say: "'South Carolina sucks. I can't find any good Chicago deep-dish pizza.' Because this is not f***ing Chicago, this is South Carolina."

Advertisement

South Carolina has seen a wave of new arrivals in the last few years. US News ranked SC second in the nation for in-migration, behind Florida. United Van Lines ranked SC third in its 2024 study, and the Sunbelt in general has seen the most in-migration.

The viral video on X resonated with others across the nation. One Coloradan summed it up:

This video sums up how the #Colorado #native feels about #Californians over the past 40-years https://t.co/YoMlCUnhPb — Big Timber Lodge (@NickRogersBTL) January 10, 2026

One Floridian got back at the others with comments on their bad habits.

This is exactly how Floridians feel when people move here and constantly complain about how they can’t get good bagels/pizza/Chinese food like they did in NY. And, btw, all the people moving here from CA, CO and MD you drive like sh-it and cut in front of FL parents in car line https://t.co/ftktQfOQJh — ItsANewsDay (@itsanewsday) January 10, 2026

But one recent transplant from Los Angeles vowed to keep her new community the same.

I expatriated from Los Angeles, CA to Greenville, SC in 2023, and am dedicated to honoring and preserving the things for which I came. I can smell a transplant a mile away. Leave SC alone. — Keri Tombazian (@KeriTombazian) January 10, 2026

Advertisement

For years, Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit encouraged everyone to start a specific type of “welcome wagon,” which would greet newcomers and tell them how to vote. He even helped start a Fresh Start States initiative at FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education, to help educate the newcomers.

Lest you think we South Carolinians and other Deep South Red Staters hate Yankees, rest assured we do love our like-minded conservative friends who don’t vote for insane policies. If you promise not to come down and vote the way that led to ruin in California and other blue states, we’ll fill you up with the best Southern cooking like biscuits and gravy, and lots of sweet tea. Just make sure to have some insulin on hand.

Help PJ Media keep the spotlight on conservative governance as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.