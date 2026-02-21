Comrade Mamdani Drafts Civilians Into People’s Militia To Defend Manhattan From Imminent Invasion

The New York Post reports: Mamdani blasted for requiring 5 forms of ID to shovel while DSA opposes Voter ID.

Snowcialism has hit The Big Apple. Lefty Mayor Zohran Mamdani opposes requiring ID’s to vote — but mandates no less than five forms of identification in order to shovel snow. The New York City Sanitation Department website says that in order to register as an emergency snow shoveler, an applicant must provide two small photos sized 1-1.5 square inches, two original forms of ID plus copies, and their social security card. Mamdani called on New Yorkers to sign up to become emergency snow shovelers Saturday, telling them to show up to a local sanitation garage with the reams of required paperwork. “For those who want to do more to help your neighbors and earn some extra cash, you too can become an emergency snow shoveler. Just show up at your local sanitation garage… with your paperwork which is accessible online,” Hizzoner said at a presser Saturday. Shovelers earn an hourly rate of $19.14 and the pay jumps to $28.71 an hour after the first 40 hours worked in a week, per the sanitation department’s website. The mayor is a member of the NY-chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which vehemently opposes Voter ID law The SAVE Act, deeming it racist.

Back in early 2011, when New York City was hip deep in a foot and a half or more of white powdery global warming and snow removal under then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg was spotty at best and nonexistent at worst, Victor Davis Hanson coined “The Bloomberg Syndrome:”

It is a human trait to focus on cheap and lofty rhetoric rather than costly, earthy reality. It is a bureaucratic characteristic to rail against the trifling misdemeanor rather than address the often-dangerous felony. And it is political habit to mask one’s own failures by lecturing others on their supposed shortcomings. Ambitious elected officials often manage to do all three. The result in these hard times is that our elected sheriffs, mayors, and governors are loudly weighing in on national and global challenges that are quite often out of their own jurisdiction, while ignoring or failing to solve the very problems that they were elected to address. Quite simply, the next time your elected local or state official holds a press conference about global warming, the Middle East, or the national political climate, expect to experience poor county law enforcement, bad municipal services, or regional insolvency.

But in Mamdani’s Soviet Manhattan, you are the bad municipal service! And you’ll be taxed for your efforts as well:

This is kind of exactly this - if you show up to shovel with your IDs to fill out a tax form in order to be paid, the city is going to tax you on any income you make from shoveling. https://t.co/zzbsKskZns — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2026

Since the beginning of the 20th century, the organizing principle of the Democrat Party has been what William James dubbed the Moral Equivalent of War. At the New Republic in 2016, Bill McKibben dusted off the old leather helmet-era playbook and wrote: A World at War: We’re under attack from climate change—and our only hope is to mobilize like we did in WWII.

When the Nazis invaded the Soviet Union in 1941, Stalin mobilized People’s Militia units to aid in the defense of Moscow and Leningrad. Mamdani appears to be taking the left’s Moral Equivalent of War concept far too literally. But given how impossible it is for women and minorities to get an ID to vote, will he be able to field anti-snowtroopers in sufficient numbers to prevent a cold snap quagmire?

This is Inez, she was turned away from the NYC shoveling crews, she doesn’t understand how to get an ID after getting married because she is too stupid https://t.co/5KH3uH1Uem pic.twitter.com/5AA9YMysxq — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 21, 2026

Fortunately, like Stalin before him, Comrade Mamdani knows he won’t be mocked by broadcasters for his hypocrisy: