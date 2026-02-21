Sen. Kennedy Tells Us What He Thinks of AOC, and I Can’t Stop Laughing

Sen. John N. Kennedy (R-La.) is easily the funniest guy in the United States Senate, and would be the most hilarious politician in all of Washington were it not for the wit who currently occupies the Oval Office. Of course, most of his competition in this regard is no competition at all, as politicians are historically likely to be people who take themselves altogether too seriously.

Today’s Democrats in particular are some of the sourest, unpleasant, and humorless people on the entire planet, so weighed down are they with the noble and never-ending struggle against Orange Man Bad, borders, gender, sanity, and common sense. And nobody, and I mean nobody, takes himself or herself or ximself more seriously than the average leftist who thinks that he (or she or xe) is nobly defending — well, not exactly the nation, which they want to leave borderless and defenseless, but at very least all the people who think the right thoughts and check all the proper boxes for the correct candidates — from the spread of “fascism.”

It’s doubtful that even a tiny percentage of these po-faced, self-righteous, self-important clowns even know what fascism is, but whatever, dude. They’re still busy saving us from it, and one of our principal saviors is none other than Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-The Queensboro), who recently went down in flames at the Munich Security Conference. After AOC sputtered and stuttered and hemmed and hawed and faked her way through an answer to a question about whether the U.S. should defend Taiwan militarily in the event of an attack from Communist China, President Donald Trump commented acidly: "Her performance was horrible. I was surprised, actually. I didn't know she was stupid."

One who did know that, however, was Sen. Kennedy, and on Friday, he didn’t hold back. “The Congresswoman,” Kennedy said as Charles Hurt of Fox News chuckled in the background, “is kind of like Vice President Kamala Harris, but with more bartending experience.” If you’d like a word salad with your beer, you’ll be happy to know that Kennedy was just getting warmed up.

Senator John Kennedy just delivered a FULL MINUTE of straight-up stand-up comedy about Congresswoman AOC.



Each jab landed harder than the last. Pure gold.



Fox’s Charles Hurt could barely keep it together.



KENNEDY: “How can I put this…”



“The Congresswoman is kind of like Vice… pic.twitter.com/nJwbk7rKLy — Overton (@overton_news) February 21, 2026

“She has never been accused,” Kennedy continued, “of being a policy maven. You put her in a presidential primary with Elizabeth Warren or Rahm Emanuel, they will devour her like a light snack.” The senator then added semi-apologetically: “I probably shouldn’t say this, but she can get me back.” No doubt about that, but can AOC be as funny as John Neely Kennedy? Not a chance? Will she even try, or just huff and puff about how evil Republicans are lowering the civil tone of our august legislative bodies? The smart money is on the self-righteous posturing.

Kennedy’s most uproarious jab came next: “Someone told me a joke today. They said Congresswoman Cortez announced today categorically that she is not a moron. And she went on to say she hasn’t even been to Utah, much less embraced their religion.” Buh-dum tiss!

Kennedy then reiterated: “Now she can get me back, I don’t dislike the congresswoman.” And then he concluded with another zinger: “But our plan for dealing with her, as I have said before, has always been ‘Operation Let Her Speak.’ And so far, it’s working, and my message to my friend the congresswoman, is ‘You go girl! You just keep it up.’”

Can we clone Sen. Kennedy? Can we get 52 more of him to fill out the ranks of Senate Republicans? Imagine the hilarity if we had 53 Kennedys instead of the likes of Thune, McConnell, Murkowski, Collins, and so many others. Not only would the legislation be better, but so would the laughs, and there’s a lot to be said for that.

Meanwhile, watch for Democrats to trot out their usual reaction to being ridiculed. No, it doesn’t have anything to do with sharing in the good-natured ribbing. Instead, it begins with the words “I am outraged…” Since AOC is a woman and a Hispanic, and thus a member of two of the left’s privileged victim groups, watch for claims that Kennedy is a misogynist and a racist for daring to mock a congresswoman, and a congresswoman of color, no less. Not that these geniuses actually know, or at least dare to explain, exactly what a woman is. And so one outcome is certain: amid all the left’s hatred and insurrectionist activity and lies and ridiculous indignation, the laughs will just keep coming.

Sen. Kennedy is funny. AOC and the establishment media are not. PJ Media is funny when it's called for, and gives you serious unbiased news and incisive analysis all the time.