Yes, Renee Good’s Actions Meet the Legal Definition of Domestic Terrorism

The Sunday morning shows sure were a doozy today.

On Meet the Press, host Kristen Welker tried to press Border Czar Tom Homan over the Trump administration’s blunt language following the Minneapolis ICE shooting, but he ended up schooling her as to why Renee Good’s actions can be described as domestic terrorism under the law.

Advertisement

Welker opened by suggesting that comments from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump had tainted the investigation. Noem had called the incident an “act of domestic terrorism,” while Trump said Renee Good “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE officer.”

Weird how she apparently doesn’t have a problem with Democrats calling the ICE agent a murderer. Nevertheless, Welker asked how the public could trust the process when, in her words, judgment had already been passed.

Homan responded by grounding the discussion in what actually happened and why ICE was operating in Minneapolis in the first place. “Look, we’ve all seen the video,” he said, stressing that investigators would still do their jobs. He then pivoted to the larger context that media figures choose to ignore. “Why are you even there?” Homan asked. “Why are we in Minneapolis? Because it’s a sanctuary city, a sanctuary state.”

Homan explained that ICE was conducting targeted enforcement operations aimed at dangerous criminals, pointing to arrests involving child rape and child sodomy. “It’s not okay to impede and interfere with an officer,” he said, drawing comparisons to blocking U.S. Marshals or the FBI. “These are targeted enforcement operations. They’re arresting bad people. And it’s illegal. Let’s remember what she did was a crime.”

Advertisement

ICYMI: CNN Doesn't Want You Presuming the ICE Agent's Innocence

When Welker pressed Homan directly on whether Good herself was a domestic terrorist, Homan made the distinction Welker seemed determined to blur. “I can’t say that,” he said, emphasizing that cases are evaluated individually. He then walked Welker through the legal standard she appeared unfamiliar with. “But, you know, if you look up the definition of terrorism, is there violence, is there a threat of violence based on an ideology that wants to change the way the government does what we do? Look on the definition of terrorism.”

Welker kept pushing for a yes-or-no verdict on Noem’s statement. Homan refused to speculate about evidence he had not seen, while making the legal point unmistakably clear. “I can tell you what they did is illegal,” he said. “And if you look up this definition of terrorism, it could fall within that definition, if you look up the definition of terrorism.”

Welker, of course, insisted there was no evidence, and Homan didn’t let her get away with it.

“So I think we all have got to agree there’s no reason for this lady to do what she did,” he said. “If you want to protest, protest. But don’t actively impede and interfere. And certainly, don’t drive a 4,000-pound vehicle toward an officer.”

Advertisement

Welker: Was Noem right to label her a domestic terrorist?



Homan: If you look up the definition of terrorism, it can fall under that definition.



Welker: But you don’t have evidence that she’s a domestic terrorist?



Homan: I don’t know what the secretary has that I don’t. I’m… pic.twitter.com/viSbV26AxD — Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2026

The mainstream media is desperate to find an angle that sticks on the death of Renee Good, but they keep coming up short. Homan laid out clearly how domestic terrorism is defined under the law and why ramming a car at a federal officer during an ideologically motivated effort to disrupt law enforcement fits squarely within that framework, regardless of how uncomfortable that makes the media.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to join our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!