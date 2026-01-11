CNN Doesn't Want You Presuming the ICE Agent's Innocence

Despite the fact that video evidence has repeatedly proven that Renee Good struck an ICE agent with her vehicle before he defended himself with deadly force, this incident has once again divided Americans on ideological lines. Democrats, including the mayor of Minneapolis, the governor of Minnesota, or members of Congress, have all accused the ICE agent of being a murderer. At the same time, Republicans say he acted in self-defense.

It’s bad enough that Democrats are looking at evidence and reaching the wrong conclusion, but it’s also troubling that they think only those who believe the ICE agent is a murderer have the right to express their conclusion. Last week on CNN NewsNight, the panel demonstrated this double standard perfectly.

CNN legal commentator Jim Schultz tried to ground the discussion in basic law, explaining that any investigation would focus on the officer’s state of mind at the moment he fired.

His level-headed assessment, however, wasn’t met kindly by the leftists on the panel. CNN political commentator Ashley Allison objected to the way Republican officials have spoken out about the incident, essentially saying they have no right to weigh in. She claimed that in cases of police violence, “there is a firewall between DOJ and the White House,” and complained that “that doesn’t really exist in this administration.” According to Allison, “The president nor the vice president should come and make an accusation about whether or not the woman was innocent or a guilty.”

The problem here is that Mayor Jacob Frey, Gov. Tim Walz, and Democrats at the highest levels of the federal government have pronounced the ICE officer guilty.

When Schultz pointed that out, Allison dumbly replied that she never called the agent a murderer, and went on to fault Vice President JD Vance for defending the officer before the investigation concluded, calling it “a misstep in leadership for the vice president to get behind the podium with the seal of the president and say the things he said today about a woman, about a mother, about a daughter, about a citizen.”

Ashley Allison: “The president nor the vice president should come and make an accusation about whether or not the woman was innocent or a guilty.”



Jim Schultz: “But Democratic members—politicians come out and called the [ICE agent] a mu*derer?”



Ashley Allison: “I haven't… pic.twitter.com/8KuhVzRZ5e — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 9, 2026

On Sunday, CNN’s Jake Tapper made the same assertion that it’s somehow wrong to presume or conclude the agent acted in self-defense, while not condemning those who have concluded that the agent is a murderer.

“I wasn’t there, I didn’t see it,” Tapper said, suggesting the footage could be interpreted in conflicting ways. “Some people say that it clearly showed that she was trying to hit him and did. Some people say, ‘No, she was clearly trying to move her car and flee and get away.’” He concluded, “I don’t know,” before challenging how anyone could state definitively what happened “within hours before any investigation.”

Except his ire sure seemed aimed at those concluding that the ICE agent acted in self-defense.

His guest, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, rejected his framing outright, arguing that the facts were already clear.

“The facts of the situation are that the vehicle was weaponized and it attacked the law enforcement officer,” Noem said. “He defended himself, and he defended those individuals around him.”

ICYMI: White Liberal Women Really Are Bat Poop Crazy, and This Proves It

She continued, “When there is something that is weaponized to use against the public and law enforcement, that is an act of domestic terrorism. Happened in our shores. It happened here in our country. You don’t get to change the facts just because you don’t like them.”

She added, “As you see on the videos, and they have proven out, that this law enforcement officer took the action that his training prepared him for, and he worked to make sure that he could save his own life and those around him.”

Tapper pressed again, questioning how Noem could claim there was “no ambiguity” without a completed investigation. Noem responded that her conclusions were based on direct briefings and evidence. She explained that she had “been with those officers,” had spoken to supervisors immediately after the incident, and had “gotten the facts and seen videos before I ever went to talk at that press conference.”

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Kristi Noem just PUMMELED Jake Tapper for running COVER for violent rhetoric against ICE



TAPPER: Aren't you doing a disservice?



NOEM: "I haven't heard you say ONCE what a DISSERVICE it's done for Mayor FREY to get up and tell ICE 'get the F out!' Or AOC to call… pic.twitter.com/ozmTSu5hB9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 11, 2026

The same certainly can’t be said of Democrats presuming the ICE agent’s guilt.

There have been multiple videos released since the incident. Yet, the liberal media clearly only takes issue with those who watch the videos and conclude the ICE agent acted in self-defense. That’s really troubling. In this country, we believe in the presumption of innocence. So, even though we have video evidence of Luigi Mangione assassinating UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, he is still called the alleged assassin. In this case, we have multiple videos showing a vehicle used as a weapon against a federal officer, and the same media voices refuse to extend even basic fairness.

When an ICE agent defending his life is denied the presumption of innocence that an actual assassin receives, it tells you everything you need to know about whose side the left is on—and it isn’t the side of truth or the law.

