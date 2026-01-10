White Liberal Women Really Are Bat Poop Crazy, and This Proves It

Earlier this week, Kevin Downey Jr. wrote about what he calls "affluent white liberal women," or AWFLs, pegging them as the biggest internal threat to America. Not foreign enemies. Not terror cells. Just well-off women with pronouns in their bios and too much time on their hands. He described them as attention-seeking harpies who push extreme gender ideology, drag their kids to medicalized gender clinics, and parade them at sexualized drag shows labeled as "family-friendly." These are the same people, he argued, who want to defund the police, defend criminals no matter how violent or foreign, and censor anyone who steps out of line with their diversity-and-inclusion gospel.

KDJ wasn't exaggerating. In fact, recent polling from Cygnal supports his thesis in a significant way. According to the poll, around 24% of Americans overall think criminal action, including violence, is acceptable to stop federal immigration enforcement. The broader picture shows most Americans rejecting this lunacy. Nearly 70% disagree with using illegal or violent tactics against ICE, and opposition runs especially deep among Republicans, who clock in at around 80% opposition. Democrats are the only major group where there is significant approval, but even so, a majority, 57%, still disagrees. Independents side with Republicans at about 72% opposed. Conservatives reject this radical fringe behavior at rates above 80%, and even moderates oppose it by wide margins. Liberals obviously show the most tolerance, but even among them, disagreement still outweighs agreement.

I wasn’t surprised to learn of the demographic identity of the woman who was killed in Minneapolis yesterday. Back in October, @cygnal asked likely voters if they agreed that it’s acceptable to go beyond peaceful protest in response to ICE enforcement, even if it breaks the law.… pic.twitter.com/fX1sOnxPPQ — Alexander Tarascio (@alextarascio) January 8, 2026

But drill down to white liberal women ages 18 to 44, and that number explodes to 61%. Six in ten.

But among white women, 18-44, who identify as liberal? The number shoots up to 61% who agree and half that number (30%) who disagree. pic.twitter.com/MwG1L9zOpV — Alexander Tarascio (@alextarascio) January 8, 2026

That means an overwhelming majority of young white liberal women are fine with lawbreaking and violence if it means blocking ICE from doing its job.

So what makes white liberal women so uniquely terrible?

Turns out they're miserable. The 2024 American Family Survey found that 37% of conservative women and 28% of moderate women between 18 and 40 reported being "completely satisfied" with their lives. For liberal women in the same age group, that figure collapses to just 12%. Liberal women are almost three times more likely than conservative women to experience loneliness multiple times a week, 29% compared to 11%.

Depression among liberal high school girls has surged over the last decade and a half, and much more so than for other high schoolers, especially conservatives. The ideological effect on young women's happiness holds up even when you control for age, education, race, and income. Liberal young women are less likely to be integrated into core American institutions such as marriage and religion, which give meaning, direction, and a sense of solidarity to women's lives. In short, they're lonelier, angrier, more negative, and disconnected from the very things that might actually make people happy.

The problem is that their unhappiness doesn't stay internalized. It spills out into politics and social justice causes. That’s why people such as Renee Good felt justified in attacking an ICE officer. Was she thinking about her family? Her children? No. She was yet another unhappy liberal woman who took solace in her social justice causes over anything else, and was willing to use her car to attack a federal agent without giving a hoot about the consequences.

