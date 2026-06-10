This Classy Clapback From Alveda King to Jasmine Crockett Is a Must-Watch

On Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the Southern Poverty Law Center. Republicans are rightfully scrutinizing the organization's practices, and one of their witnesses was Dr. Alveda King.

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In case you're unfamiliar with Dr. King, she's a child of the Civil Rights movement. Her father is Alfred Daniel King, the younger brother of Martin Luther King Jr., and she's quite accomplished in her own right. She represented the 28th District in the Georgia House of Representatives as a Democrat, but she eventually switched to the Republican Party and has famously said that she is a Christian first before associating with any political party.

Like her father and uncle, Alveda has chosen to dedicate her life to speaking up for those who can't speak for themselves. However, in her case, it's the unborn — she's had two abortions and was nearly aborted by her own mother before her grandfather talked her out of it, and after becoming a born-again Christian in 1983, she changed her views on the matter. She believes abortion and racial discrimination go hand-in-hand, and has said that Planned Parenthood profits from killing "black babies."

She has served as an advisory board member for Black Voices for Trump, and she's currently the senior advisor on Faith and Community Outreach for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. She's also the chair of the Center for the American Dream at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), and she has advised Donald Trump in other roles throughout the years.

But none of that is good enough for Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas). According to her, Dr. King isn't black enough. Or isn't King enough. Or something.

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Alveda invoked her uncle's words in her opening remarks, along with Bible verses (a Democrat's kryptonite), as well as her family's legacy. She began:

I was born on January 22, 1951, not with a silver spoon in my mouth, but singing 'Amazing Grace' and pledging allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. In other words, I was born into a Christian family led by Baptist preachers and men and women who loved God, believed in God, proclaimed the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and embraced the truth found in Acts 17:26: 'And He has made from one [a] blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth.



I was taught from birth to love, to repent, to forgive, to trust God, and to love my fellow brothers and sisters. Human dignity is a creed of our family — the King family legacy. My uncle, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., did not dedicate his life to dividing people into categories of oppressor and oppressed. He dedicated his life to bringing people together under the truth that every person bears the image of God.



I come before you today not with anger, but with deep concern.



I am not sure anyone can fully grasp the emotions of a young girl who grew up in a family that sacrificed so much for justice and reconciliation, only to spend much of her adult life being watched, shadowed, criticized, and even threatened because she believes in God, in Jesus Christ, in the sanctity of life, and in the American Dream.



My family legacy reflects the very truth that America is strongest when we recognize our common humanity. My grandmother's family came from the west coast of Africa. My grandfather's family came from Ireland. My mother's family included Cherokee roots. I have spent my entire life living the reality that America is not a collection of competing tribes. America is one people under God.

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But none of this matters to Crockett. That woman had the nerve to sit up there and shout about how "white men" invited Alveda to the hearing. She said that the only diversity comes from the left side of the aisle and that white men from the GOP wanted to "tell people of color who is fighting for who. People of color do not feel comfortable or welcomed within your party."

I guess Crockett speaks for all "people of color" now.

"That's why you have to parade someone who has the name 'Dr. King' attached to them, so that people can be confused. Because I have been reading the comments online, and people are like, 'who is this Dr. King' because you want them to believe that she somehow espouses who Dr. King was," Crockett said.

She went on to suggest that the GOP should have brought other members of the King family who actually understand the teachings of Martin Luther King, Jr. Then she went on to educate us on what the late Civil Rights leader really meant so that we "don't get it twisted" and confuse his niece, who actually grew up with him as a legitimate member of the family. Oh, it was ugly.

Crockett, of course, didn't give Alveda time to respond, but the next speaker, Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.), allowed her to do so, and all I can say is that this woman has a lot more patience and class than I do. I don't think I would have been as kind with Crockett.

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"Congresswoman, I am a bit emotional. I'm going to watch what I say, but it seems as though you have suggested that I am a bastard to the King family legacy," Alveda said. "I am legitimately the daughter of the Rev. Alfred Daniel Williams King and Dr. Naomi Ruth Barber King. We are a family who loves God. And I love you. God bless you."

Not that Crockett was around to see it. She got up and left — you can hear the door slam — in the midst of Alveda's words.

Here's the video of the exchange. It's definitely worth the watch just to see the contrast between these two women. It's certainly something.

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