Platner’s Greatest Vulnerability Isn’t What You Think. It’s THIS — and Collins Must Use It ASAP

So how do you counterprogram an abusive Nazi weirdo extremist loser?

That’s Susan Collins’ number-one challenge because this race is now a positioning battle: If Graham Platner makes the election a referendum on what New Englanders think about Donald Trump, he’ll goose-step his way to an easy victory.

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That’s his plan: A vote for Susan Collins is a vote for Donald Trump. (And, by contrast, a vote for Graham Platner is a brave protest vote against “the oligarchy.”)

Non-Mainers are chortling over Platner’s mausoleum of skeletons, but he’s still the heavy favorite. As of this writing, Polymarket still gives the Democrats a 64% probability of capturing Collins’ seat.

If you think he’s unelectable, think again.

Don’t you dare underestimate how badly the Democrats covet control of the Senate: They’re not gonna let a trivial little thing — like the fact that they just nominated a Nazi-tatted, serial-cheating, anti-American dirtbag who spends his time on a “predator’s paradise” creeper app — kill their buzz, bruh. The way they see it, this is an apocalyptic battle against the cruelest administration in world history. No matter how loathsome the Nazis are, why, the Republicans are a zillion times worse!

And, of course, so is Israel:

At a Graham Platner rally in Portland.



“Would an Israeli flag tattoo be a deal breaker?”



“Honestly yeah, because I don’t support genocide.” https://t.co/93SQVwHOXH pic.twitter.com/CKrpQwkmxO — Caroline McCaughey (@TheCarolineMc) June 8, 2026

Keep this in mind, because hammering at Platner for being a Nazi won’t get Collins reelected. Not even if we do it nonstop ‘til Election Day!

That’s because it’s not about Nazis — it’s about the positioning.

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As long as the race is positioned as a referendum on Donald Trump, Platner will have the inside track — especially in a state that went +7 for Kamala Harris. What outsiders see as a bug, liberal Mainers consider a feature: Who better than a Totenkopf-tatted Nazi to resist the charms of the “genocidal” maniacs in AIPAC?

At least we can count on Platner not pulling a Fetterman and siding with the (gasp) Jews!

John Fetterman seems to genuinely think that the reason no one likes him is because he refuses to wear a suit.



It's not the hoodie, dude. It's because you've become a stooge for AIPAC and the Republican party. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) June 6, 2026

That’s why Susan Collins must position the race as a referendum on Graham Platner. But not because he’s a Nazi. And not because of (most) of the vile things he wrote on Reddit.

She should play the Woman Card ASAP — and blast Platner as a rich, privileged, white hetero male who hasn’t accomplished ANYTHING meaningful in his life yet feels entitled to take a more-qualified woman’s Senate seat.

Republicans don’t respond well to the Woman Card. This wouldn’t work in a Republican primary. That’s because it’s not part of our ideological orthodoxy; we’re innately suspicious of the politics of “personal identification.”

Fine. But this is New England — and a state that hasn’t gone Republican in a presidential election since 1988. In Maine, Democrats outnumber Republicans by over 60,000 people. (It’s closer to 100,000, if you also include Green Independents.) That’s a big margin, especially in a state with fewer than a million registered voters.

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Which means, part of Collins’ strategy must be to demotivate likely Platner voters.

And that’s why I wouldn’t ignore all of Platner’s Reddit ramblings. The stuff he wrote about blaming women for sexual assaults should absolutely be included. And I might also include his comments about black people not tipping — not because it’ll demotivate black people, since black people make up just 2.5% of Maine’s population but because it violates the sensibilities of race-conscious white liberals.

Anything that draws attention to Platner’s status as a white, hetero, privileged male is useful.

His serial adultery, extramarital sexting, and (repeated) allegations of domestic violence also paint the picture of a chauvinist male pig who feels entitled to take things that don’t belong to him. If Team Collins isn’t tracking down and interviewing all of Platner’s exes, it’s committing political malpractice.

Instead of focusing on his Nazi tattoo, focus on Platner’s privileged, pampered upbringing — like him attending the elite $80,000-per-year Hotchkiss boarding school in Connecticut. Or that his rich dad gave him $200,000 to buy a home. Or that his entire narrative is a lie.

He’s a rich white male cosplaying as a working-class hero!

And I’d focus like a laser beam on his faux-career as an oyster farmer, where — according to his own financial disclosure forms — he earned a whopping total of $5,000 in 2025. In fact, I’d bring a parade of successful FEMALE fishermen and oyster farmers, such as his ex-political director, Genevieve McDonald, to draw the contrast.

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“Why does Graham Platner think he’s more qualified than we are? Why should he lead our state and not us? Each of us earned a helluva lot more than $5K last year!”

In yesterday’s Washington Post, Genevieve McDonald wrote an op-ed, “I Know Firsthand Why Graham Platner Shouldn’t Be a U.S. Senator”:

I was one of the Platner campaign’s first gaslighting casualties. In September, he told me that he had a tattoo that could be problematic, but assured me that it was just a military thing. I believed him. Then, I began receiving calls from Washington warning me he was not who he seemed: “Have you read his oppo file?” I had not. I trusted that his out-of-state consulting team had thoroughly vetted him. […] We have learned to excuse what we should condemn. I want better for my daughters, and for the people of Maine.

At the same time, Collins should highlight her own status as a groundbreaking, trailblazing female leader in the Senate. She’s the first person — male or female — to cast 10,000 votes in a row. What an extraordinary role model for young women!

And THIS is whom Platner wants to replace? Seriously?

Like, for real?

Do we really need another white male predator in the Senate?

This must be a dedicated PR campaign, not a one-time news dump. The goal is a continual drip-drip-drip of Platner’s white male misogyny, putting his greatest hits on full display. We need a large enough percentage of left-leaning female Mainers to reach the same conclusion that Sen. Elissa Stotkin (D-Mich.) did.

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From Time Magazine:

“I look forward to the day where I am not answering every single week a question about bad behavior by another dude,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin said when asked about accusations against Platner live on MS Now. “I'm sick of it. We got a lot of bigger issues to fry here.”

Wear ‘em out with an endless barrage of demotivating news!

Because, by contrast, Susan Collins’ voters will be highly motivated to vote. They always are — much to the dismay of Maine’s pollsters. And if a Nazi tattoo isn’t already a dealbreaker, there’s only so much more the GOP could say and do to change your mind.

This means that belaboring his Totenkopf will have limited returns.

But because of left-wing America’s identity-obsessed worldview, Platner’s Achilles’ heel is who he is: part of the Patriarchy. He fits the profile of an entitled, unimpressive white male who abuses women and tries to take things he hasn’t earned and doesn’t deserve.

Choosing him over a female trailblazer triggers cognitive dissonance in the liberal mind. This dissonance must be front and center.

We don’t need to demotivate all the Democrats. (Honestly? Their desire to reclaim the Senate is so strong, we couldn’t even if we wanted to.) But we need to demotivate enough.

Maine’s demographics demand it.

So I’d make it my mission to demotivate a percentage of liberal women, leveraging Collins’ gender identity against Platner’s. Not only is this hardball Machiavellian politics, but it also positions the election not as a litmus test on Donald Trump — but on Graham Platner.

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Make him the issue. Platner and no one else.

That’s Collins’ path to victory.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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