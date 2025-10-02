BBC Hints ‘Far Right’, Not Islamism, Responsible for Synagogue Attack

Catherine Salgado | 12:12 PM on October 02, 2025
AP Photo/Ian Hodgson

The UK has shipped in hundreds of thousands of Muslim men who believe that murdering Jews and Christians is a shortcut to paradise. But after an unidentified suspect stabbed two people to death at a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur, the antisemitic, Islam-loving BBC immediately began lecturing about “far right extremism.”

Advertisement

At a time like this, there ought naturally to be a discussion of which ideologies and policies in the UK could fuel antisemitism and terrorism. That would be Islam and the leftist faction that is so hysterically dedicated to the cause of Hamas terrorists.

“People on the hard right, far right, are a bit divided on their attitude to the Jewish community these days in the UK,” the BBC buffoon babbled. “But certainly the Jewish community has felt that they were at risk from multiple directions, some from the sort of extremist direction, but also from the kind of neo-Nazi [faction] on the far right, so it is both that are of concern, and as you say, at this stage, we don’t really know.” 

Read Also: The Gazan Suicide Bomber Who Attacked Israeli Hospital That Saved Her Life

What we do know for certain is that the government of the UK recently recognized a “state of Palestine” as a direct reward to Hamas terrorists and a deliberate blow at the world’s only Jewish nation, Israel. We know that the UK government has been shipping in, funding, giving favors to, and praising mobs of Islamic immigrants from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles on down. Countless Brits have even been arrested for criticizing the mass migration and Islam or burning Qurans. Even immigrants who tried to warn the British about the inherently violent nature of Islam, like Turk Hamit Coskun (charged, sentenced, and lectured for his supposed “hatred of Islam” after burning a Quran), are not allowed to tell the truth about what Islam teaches

Advertisement

Three people died in the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue when an unidentified attacker ran his car into the synagogue and stabbed a man believed to be a security guard. One of the three dead is the attacker himself, who was shot by police. It appears from witness testimony that, of the two victims, one died after being run over and the second died of stab wounds. Multiple people were also injured. The synagogue was full at the time due to liturgies for the holiest day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur. Images are circulating online of the alleged attacker, though police have not yet confirmed anything about him.

The reality is that almost no terrorist attacks in Western countries now are committed by far-right extremists. They are committed by Muslims or leftist radicals. But since those are the very groups of violent and bloodthirsty individuals whom the governments of most Western countries, and certainly the media of those countries, want to defend and praise, when there is an attack, we always get a lecture on Jews, Christians, or conservatives with as much gravity as if those groups were responsible.

Advertisement

God help British Jews.

Help us continue to report the truth about Islamic terrorism and the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM ISLAM ISRAEL PALESTINIANS TERRORISM

Recommended

The Man Who Is Keeping Dictators — and the MSM — Up at Night Sarah Anderson
The Morning Briefing: Hakeem 'Sombrero' Jeffries Is Having a Rough Schumer Shutdown Stephen Kruiser
WATCH: Mike Johnson Destroys Dana Bash's Left-Wing Talking Points on Schumer Shutdown Matt Margolis
This One Photo Captures the Schumer Shutdown Perfectly Matt Margolis
TCU Axes TPUSA Event Featuring Transgender Detransitioner, AG to Intervene Michael Cantrell
Time to Celebrate the End of the Electric Car Tax Breaks Eric Florack

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Corporate Media Pearl-Clutching Over Childhood Vaccine Exemption Spike
The Party of 'Compassion': The Democrats' Great Betrayal
Do Animals Grieve?
Advertisement