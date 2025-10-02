BBC Hints ‘Far Right’, Not Islamism, Responsible for Synagogue Attack

The UK has shipped in hundreds of thousands of Muslim men who believe that murdering Jews and Christians is a shortcut to paradise. But after an unidentified suspect stabbed two people to death at a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur, the antisemitic, Islam-loving BBC immediately began lecturing about “far right extremism.”

At a time like this, there ought naturally to be a discussion of which ideologies and policies in the UK could fuel antisemitism and terrorism. That would be Islam and the leftist faction that is so hysterically dedicated to the cause of Hamas terrorists.

“People on the hard right, far right, are a bit divided on their attitude to the Jewish community these days in the UK,” the BBC buffoon babbled. “But certainly the Jewish community has felt that they were at risk from multiple directions, some from the sort of extremist direction, but also from the kind of neo-Nazi [faction] on the far right, so it is both that are of concern, and as you say, at this stage, we don’t really know.”

What TF have I just watched?! The BBC are openly speculating it was a "far-right" terrorist attack at the Manchester synagogue.



I'm lost for words.pic.twitter.com/ODBxAYkNXw — Lee Harris (@addicted2newz) October 2, 2025

What we do know for certain is that the government of the UK recently recognized a “state of Palestine” as a direct reward to Hamas terrorists and a deliberate blow at the world’s only Jewish nation, Israel. We know that the UK government has been shipping in, funding, giving favors to, and praising mobs of Islamic immigrants from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles on down. Countless Brits have even been arrested for criticizing the mass migration and Islam or burning Qurans. Even immigrants who tried to warn the British about the inherently violent nature of Islam, like Turk Hamit Coskun (charged, sentenced, and lectured for his supposed “hatred of Islam” after burning a Quran), are not allowed to tell the truth about what Islam teaches

Three people died in the attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue when an unidentified attacker ran his car into the synagogue and stabbed a man believed to be a security guard. One of the three dead is the attacker himself, who was shot by police. It appears from witness testimony that, of the two victims, one died after being run over and the second died of stab wounds. Multiple people were also injured. The synagogue was full at the time due to liturgies for the holiest day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur. Images are circulating online of the alleged attacker, though police have not yet confirmed anything about him.

The reality is that almost no terrorist attacks in Western countries now are committed by far-right extremists. They are committed by Muslims or leftist radicals. But since those are the very groups of violent and bloodthirsty individuals whom the governments of most Western countries, and certainly the media of those countries, want to defend and praise, when there is an attack, we always get a lecture on Jews, Christians, or conservatives with as much gravity as if those groups were responsible.

God help British Jews.

