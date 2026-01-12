The Morning Briefing: It's Never a Stretch to Believe That a Dem Wants to Kill a Cop

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. (In preparation for a whirlwind book tour, the Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending a few weeks in a restorative mud bath.)

Obviously, I must begin by thanking Kevin and Sarah for brilliantly taking care of things here in my absence. It was wonderful to kick off the year with my daughter and other members of the family. We're a scattered bunch, and the time together grows ever more precious now that the kids are adults.

I may have taken a few days off, but Democrat-induced crises never rest. We'll be painting with broad brush strokes today rather than diving deep into the weeds regarding what happened in Minneapolis last week. My colleagues have been covering all of it brilliantly, as always.

Since January 2009, the blame for most violence against law enforcement in the United States can be laid at the feet of His High Holiness the Lightbringer Barack Obama. While it's true that the Democrats frequently had a fraught relationship with the law and those who enforce it before then, Obama's presidency retrofitted the party's DNA with hatred of all cops.

In any police/civilian conflict, Obama was never presidential or circumspect in his responses. His default was always to jump to conclusions before getting any facts and assume the worst about law enforcement and side with the lawbreakers. He got behind the "Hands up, don't shoot" lie during the Ferguson riots in 2014. His support made it that much easier for the Dems' flying monkeys in the mainstream media to perpetuate the false narrative.

Obama's "law enforcement officers last" approach led to the Democrats becoming comfortable with both implicitly and explicitly encouraging violence against cops everywhere. The George Floyd riots that coincided with the "Defund the Police" demonization of law enforcement were Obama's legacy.

The agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are here to enforce the law, yet high-ranking Democrats everywhere relentlessly portray them as lawless marauders. Sometimes it's overt, sometimes a little subtlety is attempted. Here's an example from my Twitchy colleague justmindy:

To ICE and the National Guard: if you commit crimes in Philadelphia, we will charge you and hold you accountable to the fullest extent of the law. pic.twitter.com/RoHV1N9MEH — Larry Krasner (@LarryKrasnerDA) January 11, 2026

That's Philadelphia's district attorney. He's all but saying that ICE agents and military personnel are criminals. Ladies and Gentlemen, your 2026 Democratic Party. Not surprisingly, Krasner is one of those Dem DAs who are friendly to actual criminals.

This is who the Democrats are now. Law enforcement officers are right to feel threatened by any of them, because they're out there being very threatening. Hypervigilance is key in a life-or-death job, but entitled leftists don't understand consequences, so naturally they're surprised to find out that their tough guy/gal posturing isn't welcomed by cops.

Motor vehicles pose a very deadly threat, of course. Jamie wrote an excellent post that breaks down the basics of man vs. motor vehicle:

Now apply those physical realities to what happened in Minneapolis. Strip away the slogans and the biographies. What matters is geometry. An ICE officer was positioned at the front-left corner of a vehicle so that when he fired, the bullet entered straight through the windshield roughly a foot from the bottom and several inches in from the driver’s side. He was probably right-handed, which matters, because it tells us how his body was oriented and how little room he had to move. The vehicle began to move toward him. At that distance, intent is irrelevant. There is no time to determine whether the driver is panicking, fleeing, confused, or attacking. A human being standing in front of a vehicle does not get to pause and assess motives. He gets fractions of a second to decide whether he will still be standing a second later.

Since nuance and reality are anathema to the idiot propagandists in the MSM, things like physics and the nature of split-second decisions aren't taken into account. It is very true that, as Jamie noted, intent is irrelevant in that situation. However, when an unhinged leftist and a law enforcement officer are involved, the intent of the former is pretty easy to infer.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

The Mailbag of Magnificence

We will begin with this New Year's Eve note from Sharon:

Thanks for the opportunity, Kruiser, to high-five 2025's installation of a legitimate administration who gave us all things DOGE, every 'rolled-up-their-sleeves' hard-at-work appointees exposing the corruption and fraud in the Big Guy's fear-filled, phony, four years with their fearless gung-ho cleaning up the aisles, and IDing every 'it' by what it really is whether an unamerican leftist, communist, socialist, jihadist, terrorist, journalist, transgenderist, fraudster in every level of government, along with all illegal and legal citizens alike!

MAGA as we celebrate the USA's 250th anniversary by making a whole lot of 'nothing burgers' into a 'charbroiled-burnt to the crisp' stake in the heart a reality! Right the wrongs! Make them pay - BIGLY! God save America! NOW is the time!

Well, Happy New Year to you too, Sharon. Despite all of the bad stuff that happened in 2025, I still felt a lot of gratitude at the end of the year because we once again had a real president. We're off to a weird start this year now, but I don't let the lefties get me down, no matter how hard they try.

This is from Robert:

I enjoy your columns very much. You wished us all a happy new year, but it is not yet new year. Have you started celebrating early? Have you had too much to drink already? Happy New Year (tomorrow). I know....picky, picky.

Yes, Robert, very picky. I've come to expect pedantry whenever I read emails or comments, though, so it's all good. I was traveling on New Year's Day, so there wasn't much in the way of revelry for NYE. That column was scheduled in advance and, yes, posted before midnight. The world seems to have survived.

Friend of the Briefing Brice writes:

Miss Sarah said... "Congratulations, Morning Briefing Readers! You have officially made it through an entire Kruiser-free week. I know it was tough,..." No slight here... it wasn't that tough. Your subs were awesome. Special props to Kevin. Conservative professional comedians are far more interesting than professional political columnists. Certainly more fun to read.

Yeah, yeah...nobody missed me. That's OK, I have plenty of booze for the pain. We don't often share this, but Kevin was just tiptoeing into conservatism when we first met while touring the South Pacific doing shows for the troops. I was encouraging, of course, but never could have guessed that he'd turn into the rightwing nutjob powerhouse that he's become.

Charlotte weighs in:

Dear Kruiser-Man,

I agree with Sarah Anderson. The Marco Minute would be a wonderful addition to the Morning Briefing. A man with so many jobs is quite interesting. And he keeps taking on new ones.

My dad worked for Pepsi Cola for 30 years and was always being assigned new responsibilities. One day he told his boss, "Why don't you just stick a broom up my a$$, and I'll sweep the floor while I'm at it?!" Does Marco need a broom?

Love the Morning Briefing. It's an important part of my day. Looking forward to your return.

It's nice to know that SOMEONE is happy I'm back. I got a few emails — as well as a text from Jennifer Rust — in support of the "Marco Minute." What I found charming was that people all thought I knew what they were talking about. I thought that longtime readers were aware of just how much I commit to my time off. I read the first paragraph of each MB last week, then rested comfortably in the knowledge that it was in good hands for the day. Then it was back to beer and family time. (I do read through what my colleagues have written when I return to work, but haven't yet gotten to that.)

I'm thinking of a couple of changes for the Briefing in 2026, and I promise to consider something Marco Minute-esque once I've wrapped my head around whatever it is.

We'll finish with this from Dan:

Your guests have done a fine job in your absence. I almost feel bad writing that I've enjoyed your hiatus.

With the exception of Sarah Anderson, there were no surprises. I've al\ways enjoyed Anderson's* writing and have found it nuanced, urbane and sophisticated. But something about the Morning Briefing assignment has elevated her to "one of the boys." ;-)

Hope you had a great holiday and time away.

Merry Christmas, Dan

* With most people, it takes a while to get on a first-name basis. But Anderson's MB immediately places her in the coveted position of last-name basis, joining Kruiser and Downey.

Good thing I don't have a fragile entertainer's ego or anything. Oh wait...

Last summer, our managing editor Chris and I both had a feeling that Sarah would kill it if we worked her into the MB pinch-hitting mix, and she did right away. The Morning Briefing is my baby, and I wouldn't leave it in the hands of anyone who the faithful here wouldn't thoroughly enjoy.

Thanks to all who wrote in. Keep the emails coming — you're stuck with me for a while now.

Everything Isn't Awful

Me, in Michigan this past week.

