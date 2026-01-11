Good Morning, ICE Attackers. You're All Wrong and Could Get Yourself Killed

Portland’s police chief cried over illegal-alien Tren de Aragua criminal cartel members being wounded, even though they were running sex slaves in his city; the Philly sheriff is a TDS head case who can’t explain what a “real” cop is; and finally,amid the suicidal empathy from the wokest places in the country, we get some real talk and sound advice from, of all places, the Chicago police chief.

It's been open season on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol officers for months in the Chicago area. The local cops have refused to stop rioters from attacking federal immigration officers and infamously failed to come to their aid when they were surrounded by rioters in an ambush. That hands-off policy by local cops last fall resulted in federal cops having to shoot their way out of an ambush as rioters surrounded and blocked their vehicles. A woman who used her car as a weapon was shot five times and survived.

The Minneapolis "poet" who had been bird-dogging and blocking ICE agents all day last Wednesday and rammed her 4,000-pound vehicle into an ICE officer was shot and killed for her efforts.

But color me shocked when I got a look at a months‑old video making the rounds on social media over the weekend. This was the clearest assessment about the legal state‑of‑play by any wannabe Renee Nicole Goods out there who think blocking ICE officers is a wonderful way to spend the day.

Last fall, Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling explained to Chicago rioters who thought it was clever to follow, impede, and barricade ICE and Border Patrol officers that their behavior could get them killed in a justifiable shooting.

🚔 Chicago Police Department Chief Larry Snelling:



🗣️ “I want to be very clear; ICE and HSI agents are law enforcement officers 👮‍♂️👮‍♀️.

🚗🚧 If you surround and box them in with vehicles,

⚠️ it is reasonable for them to believe they are being ambushed.” pic.twitter.com/9k35jl6t6L — Anne Wilkinson 🇺🇸 (@annewlk59) January 9, 2026

Somebody should send this to that Philadelphia sheriff who somehow got elected to office and believes federal cops are fake cops.

This is not parody…



This is the actual Philadelphia County Sheriff.



Is it possible to coexist with someone like this?pic.twitter.com/voyfG9MNM7 — C3 (@C_3C_3) January 9, 2026

You can be a total tool of the political class, as in Portland and Philadelphia County, or you can be a tool and tell the truth about how surrounding a cop with a car-driving mob could get you killed in a JUSTIFIABLE shooting.

This is something Snelling got right.

ICE, HSI, federal agents are officers. They are agents of law enforcement. If you box them in with vehicles, it is reasonable for them to believe that they are being ambushed and that this could end in a deadly situation. And it's reasonable for them to use force based on those conditions. Do not box in any law enforcement officer. You are breaking the law when you do that. And you are putting yourself in danger. Following law enforcement agents around — the question is why? What do you plan on doing? It's also reasonable for them to believe that you're eventually going to do harm to them. If you ram any vehicle, especially one that contains law enforcement agents — and that's any law enforcement — local, state, federal, county, and you do this intentionally, this is considered deadly force. Deadly force is anything that can cause great bodily harm or death.

When you plow into a vehicle that contains law enforcement agents, or ambush a cop, you're using deadly force. And cops can use deadly force to stop you.

Justifiable: The ICE Cop Video Is Out and Polite Society Now Demands Apologies From the Following Riot Fans



These people in Hillsboro, Ore., were lucky they didn't get hurt. I wrote about them in "West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Oregon Business Owners Brag About Mobbing, Detaining Border Cops."

Hillsboro, Oreg. in October.



The owners of this bar thought it was so funny to block with their cars and ride on the front of the ICE vehicle, slowing them down, that the feds were forced to drive on a sidewalk, through a person's yard, and through a hedge to get free. She put… pic.twitter.com/FZrTARyMJz — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) January 9, 2026

Cops don't have to know why a person is trying to ambush or kill them before they shoot back.

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!