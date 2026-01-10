USDA Suspends $129M+ in Minnesota Food Payments Over Fraud Allegations

The allegations of welfare and childcare fraud in Minnesota have grown so massive that the federal government is cutting off taxpayer funding to the Democrat-run state.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is ending its payouts to Minnesota for the time being, as the federal government investigates the ever-growing fraud scandal. “Enough is enough! The Trump administration has uncovered MASSIVE fraud in Minnesota and Minneapolis—billions siphoned off by fraudsters. And those in charge have ZERO plan to fix it,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins declared emphatically Friday on X. She tagged Democrat Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and clarified the amount of money suspended is nearly $130 million.

Rollins confirmed that the USDA suspended federal financial awards to Minneapolis specifically and Minnesota more generally. The suspension is effective immediately, and will last until such a time as USDA can confirm that “the fraud has stopped,” Rollins stated.

She included screenshots of her letter to Walz and Frey. In the letter, she wrote that she has a duty in her official capacity to "ensure sound stewardship of taxpayer dollars by eliminating fraud, waste and abuse" in all USDA-funded programs. The huge fraud network exposed in Minnesota, and particularly in Minneapolis, has convinced Rollins that the authorities there cannot "handle federal resources without additional oversight and accountability measures in place."

Rollins cited Feeding Our Future in particular, since that "nonprofit" alone managed to defraud taxpayers of a monstrous $250 million, funneled to them via the Minnesota Department of Education. Given the abuse of the Child and Adult Care Food Program and the Summer Food Service Program, Rollins is cutting off the money spigot.

Screaming "racist" every time evidence of fraud is uncovered is stupid and scandalous, as Rollins emphasized. She also expressed disgust with Minnesota Democrats' efforts to block USDA investigation into SNAP rolls via court order. Minnesota even provided the federal government inaccurate SNAP information. The secretary wrote:

While the full extent of fraud in Minnesota is not yet known, it is clear that, under your leadership -- or lack thereof -- fraudsters can take advantage of federal funds and the American taxpayer with impunity... Within 30 days, you shall provide USDA with payment justifications for all federal dollar expenditures from January 20, 2025, to the present. Going forward, all transactions on awards to the State of Minnesota or the City of Minneapolis will require such payment justification.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) referred Walz and his Attorney General Keith Ellison to the Department of Justice for criminal charges this week over testimony that they have known about the Somali daycare fraud for years, but did nothing about it. The fraud is not confined to fake daycares, however, hence the USDA move.

The Trump administration is absolutely right to cut off taxpayer funding to Minnesota until and unless the Democrats there stop facilitating fraud. Why should the whole country fund Minnesota Democrats’ and “migrants’” corruption?

