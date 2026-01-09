Luna Refers Walz and His AG to DOJ for Criminal Charges

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) not only had to step away from his reelection bid; he could face criminal conviction.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Flor.) announced on Jan. 7 that she was referring Walz and his attorney general, Keith Ellison, to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for criminal charges, citing evidence that they were complicit in covering up—and thereby allowing the continuation of—the Somali fraud. You can watch her statement to Congress below.

Advertisement

Based on testimony today, I have enough evidence to believe both @GovTimWalz and @keithellison were knowingly complicit in a Somali fraud scheme in Minnesota.



Therefore I have referred them BOTH to the DOJ for criminal charges. May justice be swift. The American people are tired… pic.twitter.com/aEWM89vTj4 — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) January 7, 2026

You will notice in the above clip that Luna is questioning Republican state Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Minn.), who testified that Walz and Ellison had knowledge of the fraud scheme for years before its current exposure. Robbins testified that she has reason to believe Walz was aware of the fraud ever since he ran for office in 2018.

Luna asked, “By 2017, DHS investigators warned [Child Care Assistance Program] CCAP fraud could exceed 50%…was that information elevated to the governor's office?” Robbins affirmed it was. Luna noted further, “Attorney General Allison agreed on tape to fight Minnesota's own Department of Human and Health Services in exchange for Somali political and financial support.”

Related: Is a Maine City Councilman an Indicted Somali Fraudster?

She added, “I would like to make criminal referrals regarding Governor Walz as well as AG Ellison. As you know, U.S. Code 371, and U.S. Code 2, which deals with criminalized conspiracies to defraud the United States and establishes liability for individuals who knowingly aid or abet the commission of federal offense, includes willing, full blindness or deliberate inaction where duties to act exist. So I will be referring them later on today.”

Advertisement

It is an unfortunate truth that in our country now we have a sort of oligarchy, where having a political title like governor or congressman or president essentially protects you from facing any serious consequences for crimes you commit. That is unacceptable, un-American, and totally opposed to the philosophy that inspired our Founding Fathers exactly 250 years ago in 1776.

Justice should be blind. And even a blind person could hardly help noticing the scope and depth of the Minnesota fraud scandal.

Therefore, it is important that Luna is referring the highly corrupt Minnesota politicians to the DOJ for criminal charges. In court, they will have a chance to prove themselves innocent, but at this point, it seems pretty impossible that they could fully do so.

Numerous Somalis and some Americans have been caught in Minnesota (among other states) running a fraud scheme that included false daycares, which received significant amounts of taxpayer funding for childcare that they never actually offered.

Over the weekend, I reported on a Minneapolis “daycare” that was actually trying to hire child actors on Craigslist. As of today, the posting has been removed from the website. The listing made the extreme claim that the daycare lost state funding due to "white supremacy" and asserted that it needed to hire 20 child actors for a few days to convince government authorities to restore funding because the "ENTIRE client base has already found new daycare services."

Advertisement

I think we can safely say that Walz and Ellison need to face legal accountability for covering up such obvious fraud.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of federal reform and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.