Is a Maine City Councilman an Indicted Somali Fraudster?

A new city councilman in Maine is reportedly an accused criminal who came here from Somalia and committed various offenses. What a joke these Democrat states are.

Iman Osman took his oath of office for the Lewiston City Council on Monday, according to The Blaze. On that very same day, however, the council voted to launch an investigation into him over allegations of gun crimes and false residency identification. Osman reportedly does not even live in the district that he was elected to represent. That would make him ineligible to hold the office that he holds.

This all comes amidst the Somali daycare fraud scandal, exposing a vast network of supposed refugees who are receiving large amounts of taxpayer dollars for childcare that they do not provide.

The Blaze explained in more detail the gun charges against Osman, which are tied to two separate incidents that happened in 2023 and 2024:

Osman, a Somali refugee, was slapped with gun-theft charges in early December after he was accused of receiving, retaining, or disposing of a firearm or explosive device, knowing or believing it had been stolen from an individual's estate. He was also accused of committing theft by obtaining or exercising unauthorized control of a firearm or explosive device that belonged to a second individual's estate.

Just the sort of man who should be on a city council, right? Maybe the council should not have sworn him in until after the investigation into his criminal behavior.

There are also allegations of a type of fraud, however. Osman might not even live in the area that he was elected to represent. He listed a condemned mixed-use building, which his brother owns, as his residence when he was seeking a mayoral appointment to the Lewiston School Committee. Osman also used it to run for Lewiston City Council's Ward 5, which is the office for which he took the oath this week, per The Blaze.

The reason the building was condemned is that authorities found there a chemical “used as a deterrent for humans in the recent drug raid.” There were other issues with the building, also indicating Osman almost certainly did not live there, and used the condemned building as an excuse for obtaining the positions he wanted with the city council.

The Blaze added:

Mayor Carl Sheline previously nominated Osman to the Lewiston School Committee to fill a vacancy. The city council unanimously appointed him on December 17, 2024, and he completed his term in mid-December 2025.

Sheline himself called for Osman’s resignation since the criminal allegations, though. “While he is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the judicial process will be lengthy and this matter has become an unwelcome distraction from the essential business of governing. Stepping down would be the right thing to do.”

Osman was the only council member to vote against the investigation into his potentially criminal behavior.

Maine Wire reporter Jon Fetherston told The Blaze that Osman violated his oath to the Constitution with his very first vote to avoid accountability. That should make him an object of admiration for Democrats.

