Shooting in Minneapolis: Vehicular Assault on ICE, Mob Threatens Agents

Federal immigration officers were reportedly involved in a shooting after they were attacked and responded in self-defense in the sanctuary city of Minneapolis.

Assaults on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers are up 1347%, and the terroristic attack in Minneapolis is the latest example of the dangerous violence that makes the jobs of our brave officers so incredibly risky. The ICE officer was absolutely right to defend himself against an attack that could have been deadly for him.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin published an official statement on X. “Today, ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism,” she described the graphic scene.

Understandably, one officer reacted in self-defense. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots,” McLaughlin emphasized. “He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers. The alleged perpetrator was hit and is deceased. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.”

McLaughlin is 100% right to note that this is the fault of Democrats and their lies: “This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement. These men and women who are simply enforcing the law on the books are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats.”

That is disgusting and outrageous. Simply for arresting foreign criminals and protecting Americans, ICE has to constantly defend against terror attacks.

McLaughlin added, “This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available.” There is a video that you can watch below:

🚨 BREAKING: Video shows the moment a woman tried to RUN OVER ICE agents with her vehicle in Minneapolis, resulting in her being SHOT



Tim Walz calling ICE the “GESTAPO” is EXACTLY WHY this stuff happens.



SHAME on Walz and Mayor Frey. pic.twitter.com/qsTbdj1Y11 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

Democrats, including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, absolutely fueled the problem by lying about federal immigration officers and the alleged rights that law-breaking foreigners have in America. The reality is that any illegal alien can be arrested and deported at any time because, by definition, he is a criminal not allowed to be in the country.

Pray for all of our federal law enforcement today, particularly those in Minnesota. Evil leftist activists are out for the blood of these courageous men and women simply because they are doing their jobs. Hopefully, the mobs in Minneapolis do not succeed in injuring or killing any other officers as they riot over the dead terrorist.

