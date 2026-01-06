Hilton to Remove Hotel That Canceled ICE Reservations

A Hilton Hotels-affiliated hotel canceled ICE agents’ reservations and then lied about restoring them. Hilton Hotels received so much bad press from the incident that the corporation has cancelled its affiliation with the rogue hotel.

As I covered yesterday, a Minneapolis hotel affiliated with the Hilton chain canceled reservations for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and said it was specifically because of their work to enforce immigration law. The Hilton corporate responded to apologize, but the hotel management in Minneapolis reportedly did not comply with corporate’s wishes. Now they are going to pay the price.

It all started with the government agency sharing email screenshots. “We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property,” read the hotel email. “If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation. Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property.”

The move was obviously problematic and potentially illegal, and after both the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department reacted, Hilton Hotels responded.

A Hilton spokesperson shared the following statement with PJ Media last night after noting our coverage of the scandal: “This hotel is independently owned and operated, and these actions were not reflective of Hilton values. We have been in direct contact with the hotel, and they have apologized for the actions of their team, which was not in keeping with their policies.”

Hilton assured us, “They have taken immediate action to resolve this matter and are contacting impacted guests to ensure they are accommodated. Hilton’s position is clear: Our properties are open to everyone and we do not tolerate any form of discrimination.”

The problem is that, according to an independent journalist, the Hilton management in Minneapolis did not in fact apologize to the federal officers or restore their accommodations. You can watch the video from Nick Sortor below:

🚨 BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: I went into the Minnesota Hilton who “apologized” for banning DHS agents, and EXPOSED them for CONTINUING to ban DHS agents@HiltonHotels has decided they want the FULL BUDLIGHT treatment at this point.



Hilton’s operator, Everpeak, STRAIGHT UP LIED in… pic.twitter.com/3g97P7okpz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 6, 2026

As you can see, the front desk clerk said that he had confirmed with the hotel owner that they were still not allowing DHS officers to stay at the hotel. That would’ve been after corporate reacted to the scandal and promised reform. The clerk denied any knowledge of the Hilton statement, despite talking to his boss.

Hilton Hotels is evidently tired of the back-and-forth. The corporation announced: “The independent hotel owner had assured us that they had fixed this problem and published a message confirming this. A recent video clearly raises concerns that they are not meeting our standards and values. As such, we are taking immediate action to remove this hotel from our systems. Hilton is — and has always been — a welcoming place for all. We are also engaging with all of our franchises to reinforce the standards we hold them to across our system to help ensure this does not happen again.”

And that is a win.

