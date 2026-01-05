Minneapolis Hilton Cancels ICE Agents’ Reservations

Hilton Hotels in Minneapolis canceled reservations for federal immigration officers, prompting the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) challenged on X, “Hey @HiltonHotels — why did your team in Minneapolis cancel our federal law enforcement officer and agents' reservations?” DHS did a biblical reference by labeling it “NO ROOM AT THE INN!” DOJ Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon of the Civil Rights Division responded, “WHAT.” It seems safe to assume that Hilton will be facing a federal investigation.

DHS accused Hilton of a “coordinated campaign” in the sanctuary city of Minneapolis to prevent federal officers from staying at affiliated hotels in the city. Indeed, the screenshots shared by the federal agency show that Hilton said it was canceling specifically because of the officers’ work to enforce immigration law.

DHS/ICE officers tried to use government emails and rates to book rooms at Hilton Hotels in Minneapolis, but Hilton then canceled their reservations. “This is UNACCEPTABLE,” DHS insisted. “Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?”

An email screenshot DHS shared from the Hampton Inn Lakeville property said, “We have noticed an influx of GOV reservations made today that have been for DHS, and we are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property. If you are with DHS or immigration, let us know as we will have to cancel your reservation.” Talk about chutzpah. “Please pass on this info to your coworkers that we are not allowing any immigration agents to house on our property,” the email ended.

Another email screenshot shared by DHS said, “After further investigation online, we have found information about immigration work connected with your name and we will be canceling your upcoming reservation.”

It is possible that Hilton even violated immigration law. 18 U.S. Code § 111 bans interference in federal immigration operations. It states that anyone who “forcibly assaults, resists, opposes, impedes, intimidates, or interferes with any person designated in section 1114 of this title (i.e., federal immigration officers) while engaged in or on account of the performance of official duties” had committed a crime.

The other possibility is a civil rights violation, hence Dhillon’s scrutiny. At the very least, American consumers can punish Hilton by refusing to stay at the company’s hotels until and unless they stop targeting ICE on behalf of law-breaking foreigners. How outrageous that Hilton in Minneapolis is looking up ICE officers for the express purpose of denying them service.

Democrat Minnesota politicians, including Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, have fueled the violence against ICE. At the end of last year, ICE accused, “Sanctuary cities like Minneapolis are HOTBEDS for criminal illegal alien activity.” And Hilton Hotels is siding with dangerous criminals.

