Maduro’s Security Guard to Other Countries: Don’t Mess With American Special Forces

They have a saying in Texas that goes exactly like this: “Don’t mess with Texas.” With the Lone Star State’s permission, I’d like to borrow it and tweak it slightly to say that, after learning more about the details of the U.S. raid to capture Venezuelan cartel leader and dictator Nicolás Maduro: "Don’t mess with American special forces."

Advertisement

The New York Post has reported that the U.S. military appears to have used “a powerful mystery weapon” in its raid to capture the country’s illegitimate president on Jan. 3. Thanks to its superior technology, training, and planning, a group of roughly 20 members from the U.S. Army's Delta Force, one of America’s special operations units, was the tip of the spear in the mission to capture Maduro.

Air & Space Forces Magazine quoted Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the amount of air support provided to the mission: “More than 150 aircraft—including bombers, fighters, intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance, and rotary wing aircraft—supported ‘Operation Absolute Resolve,’ as the mission was dubbed." It is not clear how many, if any, unmanned drones were included in Caine’s count.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a post on the X platform from influencer Mike Netter, who featured an interview with one of Maduro’s security guards after the raid. Given that Leavitt herself shared this post, you can assume this checks out.

Stop what you are doing and read this…

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/v9OsbdLn1q — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) January 10, 2026

“On the day of the operation, we didn't hear anything coming. We were on guard, but suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation. The next thing we saw were drones, a lot of drones, flying over our positions. We didn't know how to react,” the security guard said.

Advertisement

He described how the drones then “disappeared” before a small number of helicopters arrived. He counted eight. Then he saw a group of around 20 troops “come down” from the aircraft, whom he described as “technologically very advanced. They didn't look like anything we've fought against before.”

The security guard said there was some resistance on the part of the Venezuelan defense forces, but he said it was a massacre. They lost hundreds of guards, while the much smaller U.S. special operations unit suffered none.

“They were shooting with such precision and speed,” he said, “It seemed like each soldier was firing 300 rounds per minute. We couldn't do anything.”

Then the guard said their own weapons were useless once the Americans used a secret weapon that he said was like “a very intense sound wave. Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside. We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move.”

None of the men could resist it.

The unidentified interviewer then asked what this could mean to other countries or, presumably, cartels in the region that may want to challenge the U.S.

The guard said, “I'm sending a warning to anyone who thinks they can fight the United States. They have no idea what they're capable of. After what I saw, I never want to be on the other side of that again. They're not to be messed with.”

The Pentagon has not released any details on any technologies that may have been used in the mission.

Advertisement

The Post reported that “an ex-U.S. intelligence source” said, “The military has had directed energy weapons — which neutralize targets using focused energy such as microwaves or laser beams — for years, but this could be the first time it’s been used in combat by the U.S.”

The Post’s source said these weapons “have capability to produce at least some of the symptoms, including ‘bleeding, inability to move or function, pain and burning.’”

One of the hyperbolic criticisms from the legacy media and the left about President Donald Trump is that “he’s a dictator” or a “fascist,” which of course is a lie. But what triggers them so is that he knows how to deal with very dangerous people who want to see the destruction of the U.S., and he knows how to do it on their terms.

Because of the way the raid on Maduro was carried out, not only did Trump take out a cartel leader and a dictator, but he sent a very clear message to people who only understand power and force. That message? Don’t mess with us.

Get the year off to a good start by taking advantage of the full catalogue of common sense thinking that comes with a PJ Media VIP membership. The good news is, PJ Media VIP memberships are on sale! Get 60% off of an annual VIP, VIP Gold, or VIP Platinum membership! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off a VIP membership!