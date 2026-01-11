Netanyahu Predicts Future Alliance With Persia as Iran Protests Intensify

The prime minister of Israel is looking forward to the potential collapse of the Iranian regime that has terrorized both its own people and Israelis for so long. He is also hoping for a future alliance between Iran and Israel.

Leaders from multiple countries have spoken out in support of the Iranian protesters, including President Donald Trump and Dutch Party for Freedom Chairman Geert Wilders. It is understandable that the Israeli government would have an special stake in the potential collapse of the terror-sponsoring Islamic regime in Iran, since that regime has spent decades backing jihadis who murder Israelis. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is even looking forward to the possibility of an alliance between Israel and a new Iranian government.

Netanyahu declared that “Israel is closely monitoring the events unfolding in Iran. The protests for freedom have spread throughout the country.” He lauded the protestors: “The people of Israel, and the entire world, stand in awe of the immense bravery of Iran's citizens.”

This is a nightmare for Khamenei.



Entire Iranian cities have shut down all markets and bazaars, and are not only protesting the regime - but also calling on the Shah to return.



The deformed, evil mullahs have lost control of the streets.



pic.twitter.com/KRFQDSaGxI — 𝐍𝐢𝐨𝐡 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐠 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) December 29, 2025

Indeed, with killings reportedly numbering in the hundreds and arrests in the thousands, being a protester in Iran right now really is taking one’s life into one’s hands. Clips of the regime’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and police firing straight into crowds of protesters, shared on social media, have elicited horror and shock around the world.

In light of Persians’ heroism, Netanyahu emphasized, “Israel supports their struggle for freedom and strongly condemns the mass killings of innocent civilians. We all hope that the Persian nation will soon be liberated from the yoke of tyranny, and when that day comes, Israel and Iran will once again be faithful partners in building a future of prosperity and peace for both nations.”

Right after the Oct. 7 atrocities, Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei gleefully gloated over the massacre committed by Hamas. The Combating Terrorism Terrorism Center accused the Islamic regime in 2024:

The methods Iran has used to cultivate and maintain influence and control over disparate Palestinian groups follows the same pragmatic carrot-and-stick formula it has used across the Middle East with other proxies, with incentives that include financial aid, weapons, and training.

Hamas is only one of multiple terrorist groups that have received Iranian aid over the years. All of this contributed to the fact that some of the strongest supporters of Israel in the last two years were Iranian freedom fighters. They were all suffering from the tyranny of the same regime, from Tehran to Kibbutz Be’eri.

We Americans should also pray for the collapse of the Iranian Islamic regime, which hates America just as much as it hates Israel. The world would be a much safer place if Khamenei and all his ilk were thrown out of power and sent to meet their master in the inferno below.

God bless the brave Persian people, and grant them success, and may there be justice for the blood of all those murdered for making a stand for freedom.

