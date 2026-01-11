Chinese Regime Helps Dox ICE Officer Rammed by Renee Good

New video evidence confirms that an ICE officer shot would-be leftist terrorist Renee Good in self-defense after she illegally impeded a federal operation and drove her car straight into the officer in a potentially fatal attack. But the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the world’s most genocidal regime, is on Good’s side.

Advertisement

The CCP is responsible for the deaths of 500 million people and counting, and it appears to want to add the ICE officer who had to shoot a leftist domestic terrorist in self-defense to that number. The CCP state propaganda outlet Global Times is participating in the leftist effort to demonize and dox the officer.

I did not link to the Global Times article so as not to participate in the doxxing — the article names the officer — but while the Chinese government outlet claims in the article that video of the event does not actually support the ICE account, it is noteworthy that the article does not include a video with it. The reality is that we have up close video of Good’s lesbian partner daring the officer to come at her as she acts aggressively toward him, and Good herself deliberately guns her car into the ICE officer as hard as possible at very close range, which could have killed him. You can watch the footage below before reading any more about the CCP propaganda.

🚨BREAKING: Cellphone footage has been obtained showing the perspective of the federal agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting.pic.twitter.com/K0JCd5z21D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 9, 2026

Advertisement

Related: New York DHS Operation Snags Dozens of Gang Members

The point of this is to emphasize that a foreign government, the most hostile government to the United States, is fueling leftist hatred against the ICE officer and doxxing him. Put another way, the CCP is deliberately trying to help trigger a terrorist uprising in the United States. At this point, it would hardly be surprising to find out the Chinese entities are among those funding the paid protesters screaming about Good on many U.S. cities’ streets.

From the Global Times:

One [U.S.] netizen left comment under the homeland security department video post that “This really doesn’t help your cause because it suggests you’re looking for excuses for your agent shooting her. Legally speaking, the only question is whether the officer reasonably believed when he fired each shot that he was at imminent risk of death or serious physical injury.” The comment gathered early 1,000 likes as of press time.

The comment is an excessively stupid one, because it is extremely obvious from the video that he was in danger of losing his life. A car gunned into a person at close range is absolutely a potentially deadly weapon. But again, what I am emphasizing is that the CCP is cherry-picking an idiotic and hostile comment from thousands on social media to push a certain narrative.

Advertisement

What is especially shameful is that the Global Times cited CNN to argue against ICE. Think of that — CNN is such truly horrible journalism that our worst enemies just have to quote CNN to frame their propaganda.

Pray for the brave ICE officer who suffered his second vehicular assault and is now in grave danger from activists. Pray also for his family. They are all in great danger, and even foreign governments are out for their blood.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of international events and other key news in this new year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.