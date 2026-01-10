New York DHS Operation Snags Dozens of Gang Members

In response to the shooting of an off-duty Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched Operation Salvo to get gang members off the streets of the sanctuary state.

The New York operation is just the beginning of an effort that will expand nationwide to arrest dangerous gang members, according to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. As of Wednesday, Operation Salvo had resulted in 54 arrests, with the majority of those arrested already deported.

“Operation Salvo is just the beginning of a broader and a much more sustained effort to go after not only transnational criminal organizations and networks, but also illegal criminal aliens throughout the country,” said Noem. “The Trump Administration is using every single tool that we have to protect the American people. We are warning anyone if you think you can harm an individual, a citizen of the United States, or a law enforcement officer, we will find you and bring you to justice. If you lay a finger on one of our officers, we will catch you. We will prosecute you and you will feel the full extent of the law.”

DHS specifically framed the operation as a response to the July shooting of an off-duty CBP officer who was sitting in a New York park when illegal aliens mugged him. The officer was defending his girlfriend when serial criminal Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez shot him in the face and arm. The officer did succeed in wounding his attacker as well. Nunez had a track record of committing crimes and being released, even despite a deportation order. The Biden administration originally released the illegal alien into the country.

The DHS press release on Operation Salvo explained further:

Those arrested are from violent transnational gangs, including members of the Trinitarios, who, in addition to the July shooting of the off-duty CBP officer, are responsible for: weapons trafficking, human smuggling, narcotics distribution, armed robberies, and previous violent attacks across New York City. Roughly 60% of those arrested in Operation Salvo have been removed from the country so far.

Noem’s announcement came the same week as two high-profile and dangerous assaults on DHS officers. In Portland, Border Patrol officers were attempting to arrest a criminal Tren de Aragua gang member and his prostitute when they committed vehicular assault on the officers. Leftist media afterwards falsely framed the criminal couple as an innocent husband and wife.

Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer who last year suffered serious injury from a vehicular assault was instructing would-be leftist terrorist Renee Good to get out of her car and stop interfering in a federal operation when she drove straight into him, after which he fired at her in self-defense, killing her (watch here).

To keep our federal immigration officers and American citizens safe, the Trump administration is pouring manpower and resources into getting criminal illegal aliens out of America. And that is exactly what America voted for in the 2024 election.

