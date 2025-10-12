Small Miracles: Chicago Man Reunites with Lost Dog After 10 Years Apart

A week ago, I wrote in this space about a big miracle: a young girl who wasn’t supposed to survive not only did, but returned to her classroom against all odds. That was a big miracle. Miracles do come in all shapes and sizes.

The one you’re about to hear about is of the small variety. Some may think it’s a stretch to call it a miracle, but don’t tell that to Edmon Lighthall of Chicago. His story comes courtesy of ABC News and the New York Post, which had no problem filing this one under its “miracle” category.

The story starts ten years ago, which is 77 in dog years. There’s actually not much that's unique about how it all started. Edmon’s poodle, named Pete, was hanging out in the family’s backyard in 2015. One way or another, the dog escaped and was never seen again. The circumstances and the sketchy details around the escape are like so many involving lost dogs. There are many questions, few answers. It’s happened in our family.

Difficult as it is to experience the loss of a beloved pet, perhaps what makes a situation like that even harder is not knowing whatever happened to your little buddy. Did he find a home? Is he OK?

Before you know it ten years have passed and when you think of him, you just hope he had a good life.

But this story doesn’t end that way. On Sept. 22, Edmon got the most amazing text message. It was from a pet microchip firm that had his phone number. The text told Edmon that his old friend Pete had been found safe and sound.

Edmon quickly called Animal Control and was told that police found the dog walking down a street in Hammond, Indiana, a 45-minute drive from his home. They were able to capture him and check for a microchip. One thing led to another and the next day Edmon was on his way to Hammond to reunite with his old pal Pete.

In an interview with ABC News Edmon said, “It was absolutely unbelievable. … He came out, he greeted me, and it was almost immediate. I felt like he recognized me immediately. He did his little greeting … he spins around and then he kind of lays in front of you. And I thought, ‘No way.’ I mean, it’s the same dog.”

Man captures the moment he’s reunited with his missing dog — after 10 years https://t.co/qzxk1ksw5a pic.twitter.com/KM3coB6x6E — New York Post (@nypost) October 11, 2025

Back in Chicago, Edmon organized a welcome-home picnic for his prodigal pup. Peter now has a doggy step-sister, and he celebrated his return with humans and cousin dogs alike.

When asked if he thought he’d ever see Pete again, Edmon said that he actually did feel that he would, telling ABC News, “I’d say, ‘I think if he’s alive, I’m sure that I’ll see him again. … I’d say things like that and people would laugh and kind of just go along with me.”

Unconfirmed reports are that when scruffy Pete was asked what it was like to be away from Edmon all those years, he gave a one-word answer: “Ruff.”

Small miracles do happen, like the reuniting of two best friends. Why and how? Let’s just say it can happen thanks to a lucky chain of events, microchip technology, some alert and kind police officers — and who knows? Maybe someone Upstairs just felt it might be good for these two to see each other again.

