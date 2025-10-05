Prayers Answered: Annunciation School Shooting Victim Returns to Class

If you’ve ever wondered about the power of prayer or whether miracles really do happen, read on.

So much has happened since the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church and School in Minneapolis on August 27 that it can seem like years since the tragic event ever took place. But it’s been just under six weeks.

That was when a crazed transgender shooter who will not be legitimized by naming him here realized he couldn’t gain access to the church and school buildings where he wanted to commit mass murder. So, instead, he opened fire from outside, shooting through the church’s windows while students from the school and a few parishioners were inside attending mass.

In the melee, two children were murdered, Harper Moyski (10) and Fletcher Merkel (8). Eighteen other students were injured, a few of them severely to the point where authorities said at the time that the death toll could easily rise. Three parishioners attending mass, all in their 80s, were also injured in the shooting.

Twelve-year-old Lydia Kaiser was one of those students. Once the shooting started, Lydia tried to protect a friend and was shot in the head. It was touch-and-go at first, and the young basketball and volleyball player endured multiple surgeries to remove bullet fragments that were lodged in her brain.

A GoFundMe page was started for her and her family and has raised over $400,000 so far, but online something much more significant happened. People across the country and around the world who learned about her and her fellow classmates started to pray for them and do anything they could to support the innocent victims.

And then last week something happened that no one would have predicted in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Lydia went back to school.

12 year old girl who was shot in the head by the Minneapolis trans shooter makes miraculous recovery as she returns to school for the first time.



Lydia Kaiser has returned to school after suffering a bullet wound to the head during the shooting at Annunciation Catholic school… pic.twitter.com/bawVGBNt3V — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 4, 2025

The GoFundMe page has been the primary source of information on Lydia’s progress.

Last week it said that Lydia “will need ongoing care for the foreseeable future, but she remains a brave little fighter, and she is feeling stronger every day….She has to take a break from her favorite sports, volleyball and basketball, and that is hard for her, but she will be cheering her teammates on all the way."

To call Lydia’s return to the classroom a miracle is an understatement. To be sure, there is no way she could have responded this way without the best medical care, along with the support of her family and friends. But there are never any guarantees.

Anyone with faith understands that the Lord guides the surgeon’s hands and that, in the end, prayer is so much more powerful than we can imagine. God decides. Millions of people have been praying for Lydia and her recovery. Last week, we received a sign that, so far, those prayers are working.

Don’t let anyone tell you that “thoughts and prayers” don’t help. Just keep praying.

