Trump Puts Flags at Half-Staff for School Shooting Victims

President Donald Trump issued a proclamation ordering American flags on government buildings to be put at half-staff in honor of the children cruelly murdered during a Minneapolis Catholic school shooting today.

Two elementary school children were killed, and 17 individuals, mostly children, were injured at Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday by a single shooter. In honor of the young victims, Trump issued a proclamation.

“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” Trump wrote, “by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, August 31, 2025.”

After that lengthy sentence, the president added, “I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-seventh day of August, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and fiftieth.

Flags are usually flown at half-staff for military or famous politicians and personalities who die, so Trump’s move shows great empathy with and respect for the children who were killed and injured.

Earlier in the day, soon after the shooting occurred, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

The tragic shooting occurred while the elementary school children were at Mass for the opening day of classes at the Catholic school in Minneapolis. The shooter, who is himself dead now and has been tentatively identified as a transgender biological male with a history of anti-Judeo-Christian and anti-Trump ideology, fired through the chapel’s stained glass windows.

One 10-year-old student described how his young friend was injured while protecting him. The boy, speaking to a Fox News reporter, explained, “And my friend Victor, he was, like, laying on top of me, like, making sure I was safe, and he got hit. So that was really brave of him.” Unfortunately, I have yet to confirm if Victor was seriously injured and what his current medical situation is.

As federal buildings lower their flags for the victims of the school shooting, our deepest sympathies and prayers are with those who are still suffering in Minneapolis, either from injuries or from losing a loved one.

