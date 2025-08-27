Hero: Boy Says Friend Saved Him During School Shooting

A young boy who was present in the church of Minneapolis Annunciation Catholic School, which a mass shooter targeted today, says that his friend protected him during the shooting and was hit in the process.

The 10-year-old student, who had a small “nick” on his neck but was otherwise apparently unharmed, told Fox News that his friend Victor protected him from being hit when a crazed shooter fired through the stained glass windows of the school chapel. In the midst of heartrending tragedy, the courage of those in a deadly crisis is inspiring.

The boy, speaking to a Fox News reporter, explained, “And my friend Victor, he was like, laying on top of me, like, making sure I was safe, and he got hit. So that was really brave of him.” Amen to that. Unfortunately, I have not yet been able to identify if Victor was severely injured and what his current medical situation is. Let us pray he wasn’t fatally shot.

10-year-old witness describes the Minneapolis school church shooting:



"My friend Victor — he was like laying on top of me like making sure I was safe and he got hit. So that was really brave of him." pic.twitter.com/3E8yNPZJnt — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 27, 2025

After he had praised his friend, the boy speaking to Fox was asked, “And you have a nick on your neck?” Pointing out the small mark, the student stated, “Yeah, that was, I don't even know what it's from, kind of looks like debris or something.”

The student interviewed also mentioned the shooter, who has been tentatively identified as a transgender with a history of anti-Judeo-Christian and anti-Trump beliefs: “My friend, like, ran kind of — someone helped him, like, run out,” the boy said. “He saw him. He was wearing all — all black, and he had a ski mask on.”

Displaying the sort of near-impassive calm that comes from shock at an unexpected and terrifying situation, the boy fluently added, “I was down, so I didn't really look up. I mean, he's got [sic] shot through the stained glass windows, so they're probably ruined.”

The Fox News reporter asked the boy how he was feeling and how he was handling the terrible situation. “Yeah, I’m just like, confused, kind of,” the boy replied.

My colleague Sarah Anderson reported earlier:

During a press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said that the children at the school were in Mass, marking the first week of school. The shooter — who had a rifle, shotgun, and pistol — began firing through the church windows from outside. Two children, ages eight and 10 years old, are dead. Seventeen others are injured, including 14 children. Two of the children are in critical condition. Police found other terrified children hiding throughout the building.

The school massacre follows a mass shooting that also took place in Minneapolis yesterday, with seven victims: one dead, and six injured. The Tuesday shooting in Minneapolis involved a gunman spraying dozens of rounds toward a group of people who were standing opposite a high school. It does not appear that any victims of that shooting were children, however. Violent crime continues to plague blue cities.

We pray that Victor and all of the other children and staff injured in the shooting are blessed with a full recovery, and we extend our prayers for the children who died and their families.

