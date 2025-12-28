Part 4 of 4: The Far-Left's Talking Out of Both Sides of Its Mouth Again

In this final installment of the four-part series on the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), I’ll present a case study of what the far-left does so well: talking out of both sides of its mouth. For those unfamiliar with the idiom, it means someone is saying one thing in one circumstance and something else in another. This unsavory habit leads to confusion and distrust — the very reason we no longer value the legacy media.

Advertisement

If you want to read the other articles I've written about CSPI's hypocrisy, you can do so via these links:

The CSPI "2025 Progress Report" was mailed to my house last week in an effort to solicit a donation before the year's end. Out of pure curiosity, I opened the 8-page newsletter and was appalled by the very first page. Before I was halfway through the product, I had a pen in my hand and made notes just to keep track of the lies, insinuations, and fear mongering.

Fighting for Truth in Food Labeling and Advertising

Thanks in part to CSPI's public outreach and editorial teams, more and more people are trying to make good decisions on their diet and want to understand what's in the food they're eating. Unfortunately, our existing nutrition labeling system often makes that difficult or impossible. (page 5)

Guess what? CSPI is responsible for our current labeling methods. That's right—that big, bold, black-and-white grid on the box of cereal is the brainchild of CSPI. In fact, on the very next page, they take credit for it!

We're on the cusp of the biggest improvement in nutrition labeling since CSPI helped win passage of the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990 — which first required Nutrition Facts labels on packaged foods... (page 6)

Advertisement

So, which is it, CSPI? Is the current standard you ushered in "impossible," or is it still helpful? You can see how we could be confused, right? Just because there is room for improvement does not mean that the existing tool is unusable. Dear Reader: All CSPI wants to do now is move the black-and-white grid to the front of the box with HIGH, MED, or LOW callouts for added sugars, sodium, and saturated fats.

Center for Science in the Public Interest

CSPI knows how to win victories in any political climate. (page 1)

I should hope so, considering the mission is dedicated to the public. The wellness of the American citizenry should not be defined by which political party is in power. After all, artificial dyes are problematic regardless of whether Biden, Trump, or Kermit the Frog occupies the White House.

Just as we did in the first Trump administration, even f we don't win headline victories for safe food at the federal level, we can and will lay the foundation for those victories — completing research, raising public awareness, building support on Capitol Hill — for the day the political environment does shift in our favor. (page 2)

Didn't they just say they could win in any political climate? The latter statement sounds to me like they have no idea how to win in a Trump 47 climate. Surely they don't think we are so dense as to not remember what we just read 200 words ago? Oh, wait, they do.

Advertisement

Chalking Up Victory in the States

In less than a year, the Trump administration has inflicted enormous damage to food safety in this country. They fired thousands of civil servants dedicated among other things, to keeping our food safe. They suspended quality control tests for laboratories that test for bacteria, heavy metals, and additives in food. They passed on the vital role of food inspection to the states, which are ill-equipped to handle it. (page 2, bold emphasis is mine)

Oh, dear. It seems as though our food is soon to be wrought with poison because the states are too poor, too inept, and/or too careless to ensure the quality of our food supply. Never mind the fact the states are closer to the methods and points of distribution and the consumer; per the far-left, the only entity to be trusted is Big Daddy Federal Government.

We're making good progress for food safety at the state level, where momentum is shifting strongly toward us. For example, after winning a federal ban on the carcinogenic food dye Red 3 in the last week of the Biden administration, we're pushing for more expansive legislation in state legislatures. Four states — Arizona, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia — have banned all synthetic dyes from school meals this year. (page 3)

What exactly does CSPI think the states should be doing? If you can answer this, you're probably more tolerant, patient, and optimistic than I am. By the time we get to page 5, CSPI has enough faith in the states to conduct free school lunch programs for every single student.

Advertisement

In May, for example, we helped win passage of a budget measure in New York that extends free school meals to all students starting this year...Momentum is building for the universal free school meal program, which negates the need for families to apply or schools to verify eligibility for these programs and gives flexibility to the school nutrition programs so they can focus on what is important — feeding kids healthy and delicious meals.

It sounds like the states morph from Ernest to Captain America in 600 words. Behold, the face of American Gubernatorial Exceptionalism! <sad trombone>

If you take a look at any charity's fundraising products, you will find emotionally charged language. Money flows more freely from feelings than thinking. The left proves again and again, with their false claims of children locked in cages and grannies being pushed off cliffs, that they are not interested in facts. In their La La Land, one cannot have a spine if they have a heart.

My most recent physical proved that I have both a spine and a heart, as well as an ability to think critically and assume personal responsibility. I also have an emotional intelligence sufficient to not be institutionalized. Don't let anyone tell you that you can't have it all!

What we can't have, however, is the proverbial bread buttered on both sides. We can't have the biggest advancement in food labeling that is also impossible. We can't have "public interest" defined by politics. We can't have incompetent states achieving herculean feats.

Advertisement

As tedious as it might be, the far-left deserves to be called out for this foolishness, and that is precisely what we do here at PJ Media. For a limited time, you can use promo code MERRY74 to get an unbelievable 74% off an annual VIP membership and get political commentary and analysis from the top voices in conservative digital meda! Don't let this deal expire without clicking THIS BIG BEAUTIFUL LINK and snagging your all-access pass today.