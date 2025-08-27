BREAKING: Shooting at Catholic School in Minnesota

[UPDATE Aug. 27, 11:15 a.m.] Fox 9 Minneapolis is reporting that the shooter is deceased:

🚨 BREAKING: Sho*ter at Minneapolis Catholic church and school was dressed in all black, armed with a rifle



- 20 victims

- "Mass casualty response"

- Fire crews bringing in more resources

- FBI on-scene

- Massive law enforcement presence

- Suspect deceased

- Call came in at… pic.twitter.com/494flaNKZ6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025

[ORIGINAL REPORT] On Wednesday morning, a shooter entered Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Several reports of mass casualties, including children, are circulating around social media, but PJ Media has not confirmed that.

President Donald Trump, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, among others, have confirmed the shooting.

I'm monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis. I'm in touch with Chief O'Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) August 27, 2025

I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information. The BCA and State Patrol are on scene.



I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) August 27, 2025

FBI is aware of the reports coming out of @FBIMinneapolis and our agents are en route to the scene. We will provide more updates as able. — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) August 27, 2025

According to the city of Minneapolis, the shooter has been "contained" and there is no active threat to the public at this time. CNN is reporting that the shooter is dead, according to law enforcement officials.

There is an active police situation at Annunciation Church, 509 W. 54th St. There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained. Stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims – W. 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave. — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) August 27, 2025

In addition to the involvement of the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security is monitoring the situation. DHS secretary Kristi Noem also posted about it on X, stating that she is praying for the victims.

DHS is monitoring the horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.



We are in communication with our interagency partners, and will share more information as soon as it becomes available.



I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) August 27, 2025

There have been three deadly shootings in Minneapolis in 12 hours, making this the fourth. "The level of gun violence across the city within the last day is deeply unsettling," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release. "Across three separate multiple-victim shootings, eight people have been injured by gunfire and three have lost their lives."

This is a developing story.

