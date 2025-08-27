BREAKING: Shooting at Catholic School in Minnesota

Sarah Anderson | 11:09 AM on August 27, 2025
Townhall Media

[UPDATE Aug. 27, 11:15 a.m.] Fox 9 Minneapolis is reporting that the shooter is deceased:

Advertisement

[ORIGINAL REPORT] On Wednesday morning, a shooter entered Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Several reports of mass casualties, including children, are circulating around social media, but PJ Media has not confirmed that. 

President Donald Trump, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, among others, have confirmed the shooting. 

Advertisement

According to the city of Minneapolis, the shooter has been "contained" and there is no active threat to the public at this time. CNN is reporting that the shooter is dead, according to law enforcement officials. 

In addition to the involvement of the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security is monitoring the situation. DHS secretary Kristi Noem also posted about it on X, stating that she is praying for the victims. 

Advertisement

There have been three deadly shootings in Minneapolis in 12 hours, making this the fourth. "The level of gun violence across the city within the last day is deeply unsettling," the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release. "Across three separate multiple-victim shootings, eight people have been injured by gunfire and three have lost their lives." 

This is a developing story. 

Trust the clear-eyed reporters at PJ Media for your breaking news, along with spot-on analysis. Support our mission by becoming a PJ Media VIP. In addition to helping us do our work, you'll get deeper dives, behind-the-paywall content, commenting privileges, and an ad-free experience. Use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your new one-year membership!

Sarah Anderson

Sarah Anderson is a freelance writer and journalist. When she's not writing, you can find her hanging out on her small farm, swimming, traveling, yelling at a football game, or watching State Department briefings for fun.  

Read more by Sarah Anderson

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MINNESOTA

Recommended

The Morning Briefing: Wearisome Dem Tough Bros Would Soil Themselves in a Faceoff With Trump Stephen Kruiser
The Radical Left Is Still Trying to Get Trump Assassinated Matt Margolis
The Smear Campaign Against Trump’s Bureau of Labor Statistics Nominee E.J. Antoni Christian Adams
German Chancellor Admits That Welfare State Is Running Out of Other People's Money Stephen Kruiser
It's Official: Bill Gates Now Contains 2 Percent Less Bond Villain Stephen Green
Kamala’s Revenge: Harris Screwed the Democrats So Badly I Can’t Stop Laughing Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Instead of a Touchdown Answer, Dooley Runs Out of Bounds on Georgia's Heartbeat Bill
The War on Words: How Manufactured Euphemism Corrupts Our Common Language
Kruiser's (Almost) Daily Distraction: I'm Awash in Toxic Positivity
Advertisement