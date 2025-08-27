Are We Learning More About the Alleged Minnesota Catholic School Shooter?

Chris Queen | 1:53 PM on August 27, 2025
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

We’re now learning more about the alleged shooter at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. My colleague Sarah Anderson gave us the initial details:

On Wednesday morning, a shooter entered Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Several reports of mass casualties, including children, are circulating around social media, but PJ Media has not confirmed that. 

President Donald Trump, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino, among others, have confirmed the shooting. 

[…]

According to the city of Minneapolis, the shooter has been "contained" and there is no active threat to the public at this time. CNN is reporting that the shooter is dead, according to law enforcement officials.

Allegedly, the shooter was Robin Westman. Reports are circulating that Westman was transgender as well — allegedly born Robert Westman.

YouTube has removed the content from an account with the username “RobinW,” which many are speculating belonged to Westman. The channel, which only had 43 subscribers, had two manifesto-style videos on it this morning.

One video is just over 20 minutes, and the other is 11 minutes. 

Warning: the content is disturbing, and we advise viewer discretion

Our colleagues at Townhall grabbed some screenshots from the videos. Language warning on these images, as well:

Even if the reports of the alleged shooter’s transgenderism prove not to be true, the scrawling on the weapons he allegedly used demonstrate that he was operating from an ideological framework.

However, if Westman is transgender, this shooting has parallels to other shootings involving transgender individuals. The most notorious of these shootings was the 2023 Covenant School shooting in Nashville, in which Audrey Hale, a woman who identified as a man, killed three 9-year-old students and three adults.

Of course, the identity and motive of the shooter don't diminish the unspeakable horror that these victims and their families are undergoing right now. We must continue to pray for the victims who are still dealing with their injuries, as well as the families of the two children who perished. May God be with them all.

