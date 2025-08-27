Second Minneapolis Shooting Preceded Tragic School Shooting

Yesterday, the day before a gunman killed and injured numerous children at a Catholic school Mass in Minneapolis, an unidentified shooter killed one person and injured six others in a mysterious attack near a high school in the same city.

There is no evidence to connect the two shootings, but they do highlight the horror of the violent crime epidemic in blue cities. Do children’s lives matter? The Tuesday shooting in Minneapolis involved a gunman spraying dozens of rounds toward a group of people who were standing opposite a high school. It does not appear that any victims of that shooting were children, however. Police who responded to yesterday‘s attack found one individual already dead and some others who were injured fleeing the area when they arrived.

While just that one unnamed person was initially reported dead, at least one other victim was potentially in critical condition, based on a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department (PD).

The police department’s release described what law enforcement officers found when they arrived at the scene:

Just before 1:30 p.m., Third Precinct officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation and multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire on the 2900 block of Clinton Avenue. Near the intersection of E 29th Street and Clinton Avenue, officers located a man who had died from gunshot wounds and another man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Four other injured men and one injured woman were found at locations along Lake Street, approximately one or two blocks away. The five men and one woman who were injured by gunfire were transported by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare Hospital. All are expected to survive their injuries.

Police have apparently yet to identify the shooter. Minneapolis PD stated rather vaguely that it had “strong leads” which it is pursuing as it investigates the case and attempts to apprehend the shooter.

Minneapolis PD stated that evidence indicated that the shooter had stepped out of his car and fired around 30 rounds from a “high-velocity .223 rifle” before getting into the car again and fleeing the scene of the deadly crime.

“The level of firepower unleashed in broad daylight on a city street is sickening and completely unacceptable,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. “Our thoughts are for the victim who lost his life, with those who are now fighting to recover from their injuries, and with the families and community members who are forever impacted by this violence. As your police department, we remain steadfast in our mission to reduce serious crime while rebuilding trust with the people we serve. We will continue to fight every single day to make every block in this city safe for every resident and every family.”

The two shootings in two days in Minneapolis highlight a sober and dangerous trend of unaddressed violent crime in many American cities. Citizens, especially children, deserve safer and more secure streets and schools.

