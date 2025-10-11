Is Banning the Retail Sale of Cats and Dogs Helping the Abandoned Pet Problem?

As Christmas approaches, it's a good time to remind everyone about the perils of giving adorable puppies and kittens as gifts.

Far too often, this gesture results in a dog or a cat being abandoned, leaving them to the tender mercies of overcrowded, underfunded animal shelters. While well-meaning, the sad fact is that most animal shelters end up euthanizing the abandoned pet after a few days if they're not adopted.

Some people don't even bother trying to save the animal. They simply abandon it and never give it a second thought. This is a cowardly act, as evidenced by the fact that these poor creatures are abandoned in out-of-the-way places where they are unlikely to be found.

Eight states now ban the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits at retail outlets. Is this the answer? Available evidence suggests it makes the problem worse in some respects.

The reasoning behind the bans is flawed. The argument is that animals (and pet owners) need to be protected from "puppy mills" that have a limited supply of animals, leading to interbreeding and genetic deformities. But the ban is killing the small pet shop industry. Up to 95% of small pet stores in California went out of business when the state banned the sale of cats and dogs. Stores can still operate by selling supplies, grooming services, or partnering with shelters for pet adoptions, but the margins are far narrower, and the revenue is not sustainable.

The alternative to a local pet store is to contact reputable breeders for a sale. Most families find themselves priced out of the market at an average price of $500 to $3,000 for a purebred puppy.

Brian Hackett of the Associated Humane Societies says, "Every pet store ordinance or legislation I've worked on has overwhelming support from pro-business Republicans and left liberals."

That's no surprise. What politician is dumb enough to get on the wrong side of the animal lovers, especially when organizations like the Humane Society and Animal Protection PAC give millions of dollars to candidates?

Hacket says small pet stores don't have to sell puppies.

Reason.com:

Chains like PetSmart and Petco survive doing that, but many pet stores rely on selling dogs and cats. After all, they're pet stores. After California banned sales, say pet store advocates, 95 percent of the impacted stores went out of business. Yet the "ban pet stores" campaign is winning. More states will probably ban pet sales. But how often does banning things solve a problem? Animal activists say the bans are the only way to get rid of abusive puppy mills. But Miller-Hurley points out, "A decade ago, they said there were over 10,000 puppy mills within the United States. Since then, eight states and hundreds of localities have passed these retail sales bans." The result? They still say there are 10,000 mills.

"The ASPCA collects more than $300 million in donations but gives only 2 percent of that to shelters," reports John Stossel, writing in Reason. The bulk of that $300 million goes to advertising.

It also pays outrageous salaries. The group's CEO gifts himself $1,203,267.

Unfortunately, it's not just puppies and kittens dumped at shelters during the holidays and shortly after.

Euro News:

Animal abandonment during the winter period has increased by a massive 51 per cent in just three years in England and Wales alone. Last year, 4,630 pets were abandoned from November 2023 to January 2024. “Sadly we expect the trend will continue as more pet owners face financial hardship at this time of year more than any other,” says Ian Briggs, the RSPCA’s chief inspector. “Our rescuers are regularly coming across dogs in poor health, collapsed and left in isolated spots to suffer a lingering death; sick kittens discarded in cardboard boxes who are lucky to be found alive; or pet rabbits dumped in the wild with little chance of survival against predators.” Instead of purchasing a pet to have in your own home, there are plenty of gift alternatives. “You could sponsor a shelter pet in the recipient’s name, donate adoption fees, or gift essential supplies like toys, beds, and carriers,” suggests Levy.

If you're dead set on getting your family a kitten or a puppy for Christmas, the least you can do is discuss the responsibility of caring for it. Giving kids a stake in the new family member by allowing them to have (supervised) tasks to care for it is an excellent way to teach children about the value of life. Besides, the bond formed between the pet and child will be extremely rewarding for both.

When you purchase an animal, ask simple questions of the pet store owner or breeder; how old is the animal, where was it born, what kind of medical care has it received. A reputable pet store owner or breeder will have that documentation and more ready for your inspection.

A reputable pet store will also check you out. Filling out a questionnaire and quizzing you about how you intend to care for the pet, what kind of residence you have, and other questions relating to your worthiness to care for another life shouldn't be resented. It's the sign that the pet shop owner cares about his stock. After all, they can get just as attached to a puppy as your kids will.



