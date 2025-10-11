Not All Oregon Youth are Woke: Students Stage Walkout after Boy Uses Girls’ Locker Room

Pay no attention to that batty old man on the corner telling everyone to get off his lawn. Just because he was the 46th president of the United States doesn’t mean he knows what he’s talking about regarding lawns or girls’ bathrooms. But I digress.

The point is, we’re starting to see an encouraging pattern in the behaviors of the generation of young people known as Gen Z. They have been the ones most responsible for the rapid growth in recent years of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. Study after study indicates this generation longs for American traditions that have long been considered passé. They’re going back to church, and more than a few of them are registering to vote as Republicans.

Somewhere along the line, some boomer hippies at Madison Avenue ad agencies back in the early 1970s used variations of this line in order to sell everything from activism to soda-pop: “The children will lead the way.”

That line actually coopted this bible verse (Isaiah 11:6): “The wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the young goat, and the calf and the lion and the fattened calf together; and a little child shall lead them.”

Christians believe they know who that Child is in the biblical sense, but in the context of how the line is interpreted in today’s pop culture, it may not be such a bad thing right now that this generation is the future. They could just bring us back to a world of common sense and sanity.

One glimmer of hope came last week in Roseburg, Oregon, where the student body of Roseburg High School decided they had had enough. In defiance of a school policy that opened the doors of the girls’ locker rooms to boys, the kids said, “No!”

So last Wednesday, during “eighth period,” around 1 p.m., parents and community members joined students for a mass walkout. At specific issue was the school district’s decision to give transgender students the right to use whatever restrooms or locker rooms they want.

🚨 Students at Roseburg High School in Oregon walked out after a male student entered the girls’ locker room, and now the school is reportedly threatening to suspend them for speaking out.



Proud of these students for standing for truth. 🙏pic.twitter.com/9xiol66KbO — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 10, 2025

One of the organizers of the walkout was Shannon Miller, who has a daughter at the school. She told the local newspaper “The News Review” that “some of my daughter’s friends let me know about all of this going on. As a mom, I don’t stand for boys in my daughter’s locker room. That’s a private area for her… Students were afraid of getting reprimanded from the school to do this, so we stood behind them and helped them put it together.”

That’s the key. Kids can’t fight this battle on their own. They need their parents to stand up with them, behind them and for them. At the end of the day, transgenderism is a lie that people who know better are forcing upon people who know better. It’s really up to the parents to turn the tide.

In Roseburg, this happened last Wednesday afternoon, when the kids stood up and walked en masse out of their classrooms, down the halls to the outside, to be with their parents and other adults, all in protest against the insane school district policy.

“A common thread among the protestors was a sense of discomfort with the presence of trans students in locker rooms that don’t match their sex assigned at birth,” the News Review reported.

One sophomore, Layla Seal, told the newspaper, “I think that it’s really disrespectful that trans people are preaching women’s rights and then disrespecting our privacy…I don’t have a problem with trans people at all until it makes me uncomfortable.”

Students at Roseburg High School in Oregon staged a walkout after a MALE student invaded the FEMALE locker room. Students claim that the school is threatening them with suspension or canceling homecoming in retaliation for speaking out against the trans bathroom policy. pic.twitter.com/S8a75lX1tF — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) October 11, 2025

The Oregon Department of Education approves of students to use restrooms and locker rooms according to their own self-determined gender identity. Oregon law permits the same after a Feb. 2020 ruling from Oregon’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which decided that the state's Dallas High School was allowed to continue to let a girl who said she was a boy use a boys’ restroom.

The good news is that none of this deterred the commonsense people – young and old – of Roseburg. Someday, these young people will be the ones overseeing the school boards and the courts. You can only hope that they will not forget these bizarre times, and bring sanity back to the governing of American society.

