Watch JD Vance Eviscerate George Stephanopoulos for Pushing Debunked Hoax

Vice President JD Vance just delivered one of the most brutal on-air takedowns of the corporate media you’ll ever see — and it happened live on ABC’s This Week. In a heated exchange with host George Stephanopoulos, Vance exposed the media’s obsession with smearing conservatives and ignoring the real crises facing the country. The moment ended with Stephanopoulos abruptly cutting Vance’s feed — a fitting metaphor for how the left handles uncomfortable truths.

The clash began when Stephanopoulos pressed Vance about an unverified “audio tape” supposedly showing former ICE Director Tom Homan accepting a bribe. Vance immediately pushed back. “I don’t know what tape you’re referring to, George,” he said flatly. “I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe.” Then, he called out the entire premise. “There’s no evidence of that,” Vance continued. “And here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you’re losing credibility.”

Vance is correct. This bogus story was debunked weeks ago. Before the 2024 election, Biden’s FBI launched a covert operation targeting incoming Border Czar Tom Homan, attempting to entrap him with a $50,000 bribe in exchange for government contracts under the Trump administration. The sting was politically motivated, designed to create a scandal where none existed. The FBI reviewed the case and found “no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.” Not only did Homan not take the attempted bribe, but it was yet another example of how the Biden administration weaponized the Department of Justice against a Trump ally.

Naturally, Vance wasn’t about to let Stephanopoulos get away with trying to revive a bogus story, and went on offense.

And he didn’t hold back.

“You’re talking, for now five minutes, with the vice president of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I’ve read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about,” Vance said. “Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government.”

It was a devastating pivot — one that made Stephanopoulos look small, petty, and deeply out of touch. While the country grapples with the Schumer Shutdown, the ABC host was fixated on a dubious rumor.

And so, Vance pressed his point even harder.

“Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops because Chuck Schumer has shut down the government. You’re focused on a bogus story.” He accused Stephanopoulos of “insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government’s shut down.”

Vance then urged Stephanopoulos to have a discussion about real issues.

“I think the American people would benefit much more from that than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing,” he said.

Stephanopoulos, clearly rattled, tried to save face. “Uh, it’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole,” he protested. “I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audio tape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time this morning.”

Vance tried to respond, but Stephanopoulos cut him off mid-sentence and ended the segment.

🚨 BREAKING: JD Vance destroyed ABC's George Stephanopolous so hard they CUT HIS FEED and went to break 🤣



VANCE: "Here's, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you're losing CREDIBILITY, because you're talking for now 5 minutes with the Vice President of… pic.twitter.com/zeQ10DUz1r — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 12, 2025

In the end, Stephanopoulos’ desperate attempt to breathe life into a thoroughly debunked hoax couldn’t have looked more pathetic. Vance didn’t just expose the story as bogus — he exposed Stephanopoulos as utterly out of touch, trying to recycle a hoax instead of grappling with the real crises facing the country. It’s a stark reminder that the corporate media would rather chase left-wing fantasies than hold Democrats accountable for the chaos they’re creating, and for viewers paying attention, George Stephanopoulos’ credibility just took another nosedive.

The government is still closed, thanks to Chuck Schumer and radical Democrats who put illegals ahead of Americans. Schumer even boasted, "every day gets better for us," as millions suffer the effects of his shutdown. They own this disaster.