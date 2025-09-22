Biden’s FBI Tried to Entrap Trump’s Border Czar Before the Election

Another day, another Biden scandal that the media desperately tries to dump on Trump. This time, MSNBC is working overtime to spin a damning story about Joe Biden’s FBI into yet another bogus hit piece on the Trump administration.

Last year, while Biden and his minions were still calling the shots at the FBI, the bureau launched a brazen undercover operation targeting incoming Border Czar Tom Homan. Federal agents, posing as shady businessmen, tried to bait Homan with a $50,000 bribe in exchange for help securing contracts under a future Trump administration. It was a manufactured setup, designed from the start to entrap a Trump ally.

The whole thing blew up in Biden’s face. When FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche reviewed the case, they immediately exposed it as a political hit job. “This matter originated under the previous administration,” they said in a joint statement. “They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Translation: Biden’s FBI wasted taxpayer dollars trying to entrap one of Trump’s top immigration advisors, and they failed.

But instead of admitting Biden’s corruption, MSNBC twisted the story with a headline that made it sound like Trump’s DOJ covered up wrongdoing: “Tom Homan was investigated for accepting $50,000 from undercover FBI agents. Trump’s DOJ shut it down.” This isn’t journalism—it’s propaganda.

Do you think it’s a mere coincidence that Biden’s team launched the sting while Homan was advising Trump’s 2024 campaign—knowing full well he would play a major role in Trump’s second term? They weren’t investigating a crime; they were trying to create one.

"Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you're referring to. So you should get your facts straight, number one," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday during the White House daily press briefing. "Number two, this was another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump's strongest and most vocal supporters in the midst of a presidential campaign."

She added, “You had FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the president's top allies and supporters, someone who they knew very well would be taking a government position months later.”

Leavitt continued, “They found zero evidence of illegal activity or criminal wrongdoing. And the White House and the president stand by Tom Homan 100% because he did absolutely nothing wrong, and he is a brave public servant who has done a phenomenal job in helping the president shut down the border.”

Karoline Leavitt quickly shuts down a reporter accusing Tom Homan of taking a $50,000 bribe from undercover FBI agents.



“You should GET YOUR FACTS STRAIGHT.”



REPORTER: “Does Homan have to return the $50,000?”



LEAVITT: “Well, Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you’re… pic.twitter.com/FMgIFbxU3d — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 22, 2025

This is the Biden playbook: weaponize the Justice Department against political enemies. They tried it with Trump himself, dragging him through endless witch hunts. When that didn’t stop him, they moved on to targeting his inner circle. And when even that failed, the media stepped in to try and salvage the narrative. MSNBC’s shameless story proves the corporate media isn’t just biased—they’re active participants in political persecution. They took a story that completely vindicates Homan and twisted it into anti-Trump propaganda, counting on their audience to never read past the headline. The sad truth here is that Americans are being lied to by “journalists” who sold their souls to the Democrat Party.

Biden tried to frame Homan, failed spectacularly, then the legacy twisted his vindication into another bogus Trump hit piece. This is the left's playbook: weaponize justice, then lie about it through their media puppets. PJ Media cuts through the lies mainstream media sells you daily. Join PJ Media VIP with code FIGHT for 60% off and access truth the establishment desperately hides. Support journalism that puts America First!