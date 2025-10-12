ICE Arrests Double Murderer, Thwarts Chicago Would-Be Shooter

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has had had a busy few weeks, catching a man wanted for two murders and arresting a suspected Antifa member who seems to have been planning to shoot up Chicago’s ICE facility because he deemed them “Nazis.”

Whole mobs of deranged leftists in Chicago are showing up at schools, restaurants, neighborhoods, and the ICE facility itself, using guns and cars to attack law enforcement and coordinating on apps to help dangerous foreign lawbreakers escape. Unfortunately, this is a growing problem across the country. For example, take a look at one illegal alien thug finally in handcuffs thanks to ICE.

Cambodian illegal Savin Seng, from the “Asian Boys” gang, is suspected of killing a woman in Texas and is already wanted for the murder of a man at a California strip club, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) press release.

On October 3, ICE arrested Seng following a brief manhunt after he allegedly murdered a woman in Victoria, Texas. During the arrest, authorities found a loaded firearm and an extra 32-round magazine in Seng’s possession, and he was referred for federal prosecution for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, which is a felony, in addition to being charged with homicide by the state.

Seng, in fact, also has two convictions for burglary, along with convictions for domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. These are the serial criminals whom leftist protestors protect from justice. As Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “Savin Seng’s multiple victims across California and Texas should be alive today—but this depraved criminal illegal alien and Asian Boys gang member savagely took their lives.”

Meanwhile, lefty activists are determined to join the ranks of the criminals whom they support. There have been at least four near-deadly attacks in recent weeks on ICE/DHS officers, and it turns out the end of September also marked a previously undescribed arrest.

Elias Cepeda had a loaded firearm and multiple rounds of ammunition when he was arrested outside the ICE Broadview facility. Cepeda previously posted online, labeling ICE “Nazis,” so there’s another would-be criminal radicalized by Democrat rhetoric.

“Elias Cepeda has suspected ties to the domestic terrorist organization ANTIFA and has a history of glorifying violence against—and the killing of—our brave law enforcement,” stated McLaughlin. “Violent individuals like Cepeda are putting the public and our law enforcement’s lives in danger. Just two days after the horrific attack on ICE in Dallas, Cepeda brought a loaded gun and multiple magazines to our ICE Broadview facility. Thank God law enforcement intervened and arrested Cepeda before he could have potentially shot or killed anyone.”

And yet judges and Democrat politicians are blocking Trump administration efforts to provide backup to ICE in multiple blue cities, including Chicago. In fact, it seems pretty obvious that Democrats wouldn’t be angry if an officer were killed. They prefer to drive all law and order out of their jurisdictions.

