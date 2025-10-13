Joe Biden Is Apparently Ghosting Kamala Harris

Something seemed off during Kamala Harris’s latest MSNBC appearance over the weekend. When asked whether she had spoken to Joe Biden after news broke that he would begin radiation treatments for prostate cancer, Kamala stumbled through a strangely awkward exchange. MSNBC’s Eugene Daniels gently tried to draw out a warm or reassuring response. Instead, what viewers got was a revealing moment that felt almost uncomfortable.

“Have you talked to him, um, about it?” Daniels asked.

“Yeah, no, I, I called him earlier,” Kamala said.

“How’s he doing?” Daniels followed up.

“I have not talked to him,” she admitted. “I just left him a message… after I heard the news.”

The admission that she hadn’t actually spoken to him sets off a major red flag. Let’s not pretend that this was just a missed call or a scheduling mix-up. She’s being ghosted, and she probably knows it. You could hear it in how quickly she shifted into autopilot flattery: “Listen, I think Joe Biden is a fighter, and that is what I told him… and left him a message. He’s a fighter.”

From there, she offered the kind of bland, rehearsed line you’d expect from a press release, not from a supposed governing partner or longtime ally. “And he’s gonna fight this,” she said. “And we’re gonna hold him up and pray for his recovery and for his strength and for his family.”

It didn’t sound like warmth or solidarity; it sounded like damage control. If Biden and Harris really had a close working relationship, wouldn’t they have spoken by now?

The interview only got more awkward when Daniels shifted topics, asking if Biden had read Kamala’s new book.

“You write about him a lot in the book,” Daniels said. “Have you talked to him about the book?”

“Yes,” she replied.

“What’d he say?” Daniels pressed.

“I’m not gonna tell you,” Kamala said, clearly trying hard not to sound too defensive.

Daniels tried to coax a playful moment out of her: “Oh, come on. You know, it’s just you and I.”

“Yeah. Right,” she shot back.

WATCH: Kamala Harris reveals that Joe Biden doesn't pick up her calls.



Eugene Daniels asking about Biden's cancer treatment: Have you talked to him about it?



Kamala: "Yeah. No. I called him earlier."



Daniels: "How's he doing?"



Kamala: "I have not talked to him. I just left… pic.twitter.com/kZ7tcWDDqw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 12, 2025

That icy exchange was the perfect capstone to an interview that revealed just how distant the Biden-Harris partnership really is. Harris’s body language was uneasy, her tone defensive. Despite her pleasantries, she seemed to realize too late that revealing she leaves voicemails instead of having conversations with her former running mate made her look bad.

This isn’t the first time rumors of tension between Biden and Kamala have surfaced. From their first year in office, it was obvious there were problems with their relationship behind the scenes. Her allies complained she was only being given “trash assignments,” and they barely communicated. There were even rumors at one point that Biden’s people were trying to get rid of her. So, this revelation isn’t a total surprise. I’ve never believed Kamala was Biden’s top choice of a running mate. Seriously, her most significant moment of the 2020 Democratic primary was when she essentially accused Biden of being racist. And, of course, there are the unflattering things she said about him in her book.

Now, with Biden facing a serious health challenge, her inability to even get him on the phone feels like another chapter in a strained and awkward relationship. Whether it’s professional coolness or something more personal, the optics are unmistakable: Biden appears to be ghosting his former vice president.

