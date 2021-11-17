HUGE: Imminent Vacancy Rumors Swirling on Capitol Hill

Is a high-profile confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on the horizon? On Tuesday night, Fox News’ Jesse Watters reported that Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram “has been hearing whispers suggesting there could be some new, high-profile confirmation hearings on the horizon in the House of Representatives.”

“Why is this a big deal? Because the House does not confirm normal nominees, but it does confirm vice presidential nominees. Does this have something to do with Kamala Harris?” Watters pondered.

Recent reports have suggested there’s a lot of tension and dysfunction behind the scenes in the White House. Kamala Harris isn’t happy with the role she’s been asked to play and her allies are accusing Biden of racism for favoring Transportation Secretary Buttigieg over her.

“There’s a lot of conjecture right now about the future of VP Harris and her lagging poll numbers,” Pergram told Watters. “As you know, I appreciate Congressional process and mechanics. So I got a message recently from someone who knows Capitol Hill very well, and they suggested that I should familiarize myself with the process to confirm a vacancy for the Vice President in the Senate and in the House.”

RELATED: Did Jen Psaki Admit Biden Doesn’t Plan to Run In 2024?

The last vice president to be confirmed by Congress was Norman Rockefeller after Gerald Ford became president following Richard Nixon’s resignation. Ford himself was confirmed by Congress to be Nixon’s vice president when he filled the vacancy left by Vice President Spiro Agnew.

WOAH: There's talk on Capitol Hill about the mechanics of a confirmation hearing to fill a VP vacancy amid Kamala's nose-diving approval numbers and reports of a strained relationship between Biden and Harris pic.twitter.com/9W0AUakmiw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2021

As juicy as these rumors are, it seems highly unlikely that the first woman of color vice president would ever be asked to resign.