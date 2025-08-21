This Might Be the Biggest Development in the Biden Health Cover-Up Scandal

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer dropped a bombshell on Thursday when he revealed that Ian Sams, the former White House spokesperson who spent years defending Joe Biden’s mental acuity, admitted under oath that he interacted with Biden only twice during his entire tenure. Comer said the revelations cast serious doubt on who was really calling the shots inside the Biden White House.

“Wow. That was probably the most informative transcribed interview we’ve had thus far,” Comer told reporters after Sams’ testimony. “I’ll give Mr. Sams credit — he answered our questions. And one of the most shocking things to me is… he communicated with Joe Biden two times. He saw Joe Biden, talked to Joe Biden two times the entire stint as White House spokesperson.”

Comer contrasted Sams’ lack of access with the public image he projected. “Every day, he would tweet and issue statements from the White House podium, combating everything we were doing in the Oversight Committee, combating the Hur report, saying he didn’t know,” Comer said. “In fact, Robert Hur spent more time with Joe Biden than Ian Sams did.”

That discrepancy, Comer argued, exposes a troubling picture of how the Biden White House operated. “It raises serious concerns and serious questions about who was calling the shots in the White House,” he said. “If the White House spokesperson is being shielded from the President of the United States, who was operating the Oval Office?”

Comer also tied the testimony to the ongoing controversy surrounding Biden’s prolific use of the autopen to sign documents during his presidency. “That autopen was used excessively, and yet no one can say for certain that Joe Biden was given the orders to use it,” Comer explained. “If you’re in the White House 75% of the time when a document is signed, why not have Joe Biden sign it himself? Why go through all the bureaucracy of using the autopen?”

“Ian Sams, who was the White House spokesperson for a significant amount of Joe Biden’s time as president, interacted with him two times,” Comer continued. “Two times. And yet, every time anyone suggested Joe Biden wasn’t mentally fit, he’d say, ‘No, he’s at the top of his game.’ Under oath, he admitted he interacted with the president only twice.”

Pressed by reporters on what those two interactions were, Comer said Sams “really didn’t have a good memory of the two times he interacted with the president, which would make me think he didn’t interact with him very long.” He noted the irony that he had more face time with Biden than Sams did. “I flew on Air Force One with Joe Biden to Kentucky when we had a tornado. I talked to him on Air Force One. Ian Sams never flew on Air Force One. Do you recall a president’s spokesperson not traveling with the president when he traveled? He never went on Air Force One. I’ve been on Air Force One with Joe Biden.”

Comer said Sams admitted most of his talking points came not from Biden but from White House counsel, further suggesting Biden wasn’t directing his own administration. “This is the president’s spokesperson who has no communication with the president,” Comer said. “It leads to further concern that Joe Biden was not the one calling the shots.”

When he asked about Biden’s sweeping last-minute pardons, Comer said Sams acknowledged being “surprised” that Biden pardoned his entire family, a move that Comer called “an admission of guilt.” He added, “The only place in the world the spouses were ever mentioned was in our final report. And yet, Biden pardoned the entire family in his last act as president. I think everyone in America knows that was an admission of guilt.”

Comer concluded by emphasizing the larger pattern taking shape. “This was a huge interview today, and I think it contradicts everything the former Biden people are saying with respect to the president’s mental fitness. There were very few people around Joe Biden, especially at the end, and that’s when the majority of the pardons and executive orders were signed with that autopen,” he said. “We’re seeing a pattern here, a pattern that would suggest Joe Biden was not leading the White House. And with respect to the autopen, we’ll have a lot more to say about that at the end of the investigation.”

.@RepJamesComer: "Ian Sams, who was the White House spokesperson for a significant amount of Joe Biden's time as president, interacted with him two times...I interacted more with Joe Biden than Joe Biden's spokesperson." pic.twitter.com/x47pgyXsk1 — CSPAN (@cspan) August 21, 2025

The cover-up doesn’t get any more brazen than this. Ian Sams wasn’t some low-level staffer; he was the official voice of the Biden White House, the man Americans were supposed to trust who was speaking on behalf of the president himself. Yet under oath, he admitted that he barely saw Joe Biden at all. The spokesman for the president of the United States was deliberately kept away from the very man he was defending.

That’s not just unusual; it’s evidence of a carefully managed operation designed to conceal Biden’s true condition from the American people. For years, Sams went before cameras, insisting Biden was sharp and in control while privately having no access to him whatsoever. If that doesn’t expose the depth of this cover-up, nothing will.

