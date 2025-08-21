Trump’s Latest Plan Is a Stroke of Genius That Should Terrify the Left

For weeks, Democrats have been melting down over President Donald Trump’s decision to federalize the Metropolitan Police Department and surge National Guard troops into Washington, D.C. They’ve accused him of authoritarianism, overreach, and just about every other buzzword they can throw at a wall. But here’s the problem for them: it’s working.

According to the White House and federal law enforcement, there have been over 600 arrests since this crackdown began. Among them, authorities arrested 251 individuals who are in the country illegally, and, incredibly, they took five actual murderers off the streets. The Metropolitan Police Department even confirmed that there hasn’t been a single homicide in the city for more than a week, a stunning reversal in a city that’s been drowning in violent crime.

Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Thursday that there has not been a homicide in the city in more than a week. "[T]here have been no recorded homicides in the city for the past week," said public information officer Michael Russo via email. "Our last recorded homicide was August 13th." The homicide-free week comes after President Donald Trump's federalization of the D.C. police on Aug. 11, as federal law enforcement arrests skyrocket.

Trump’s critics may have groaned about authoritarianism, but the statistics revealed a whole other story. Violence is down in D.C., guns and killers are being pulled off the streets, and law enforcement finally has the backing of a president who doesn’t flinch when the media howls. Democrats can’t stand it because Trump is exposing their failure to govern. Washington may hate it, but ordinary Americans are watching this unfold and wondering why Democrats have spent more energy whining about "federal overreach" than they ever did about innocent people getting murdered on their way home from work.

And Trump, never one to shy away from doubling down when something’s working, isn’t backing off. In fact, he’s taking it to the next level. On Thursday, Trump announced he’s going to patrol the streets alongside police officers and National Guard troops. Most politicians would hide behind talking points and surrogates. Trump is grabbing a ballistic vest and going straight to the problem.

Democrats are going to lose their minds watching him do it, and that’s precisely the point.

The plan is classic Trump. On the 2024 campaign trail, he flipped burgers and worked the drive-thru at McDonald’s, mocking Kamala Harris’s phony tale about working there as a teenager. When Joe Biden smeared Trump supporters as “garbage,” Trump hopped on a garbage truck to turn the insult into a rallying cry. And now, he’s set to ride along with law enforcement in the nation’s capital to show support for the men and women restoring order. Time and again, Trump proves that he’ll do what no other politician has the guts to do.

The numbers speak volumes. Besides the hundreds of arrests, federal operations have confiscated at least 75 illegal firearms and shut down homeless encampments that were festering into hotbeds of crime and disorder. Authorities say these measures are making D.C. streets safer and preventing dangerous offenders from getting another chance to terrorize residents of our nation’s capital.

Trump went to war with D.C. crime, and for once, crime is losing. That’s exactly why the left is terrified.

