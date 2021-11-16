Did Jen Psaki Admit Biden Doesn’t Plan to Run In 2024?

When asked about reports that Kamala Harris is unhappy with her role in the administration on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki may have accidentally revealed that Biden doesn’t plan to run in 2024.

“There are a few reports from over the weekend that the Vice President is unhappy,” a reporter asked. “Can she expect the President’s automatic endorsement if she decides to run herself in either 2024 or 2028?”

“Well, first of all, the President selected the Vice President because — to serve as his running mate because he felt she was exactly the person he wanted to have by his side to govern the country. She’s a key partner. She’s a bold leader. And she is somebody who has taken on incredibly important assignments, whether it is addressing the root causes of migration at the Northern Triangle or taking on a core cause of democracy in voting rights,” Psaki replied. “So that is who the President selected. I don’t have any predictions of whether she will run, when she will run; I will leave that to her. But I can tell you that there’s been a lot of reports out there, and they don’t reflect his view or our experience with the Vice President.”

Joe Biden has publicly expressed his intention to run for reelection in 2024, but Psaki, when asked if Biden would endorse Kamala in 2024 or 2028, did not reiterate Biden’s public intention to seek re-election. This seems like a stunning omission on her part, to not reassert Biden’s intentions to seek reelection, especially given Biden confidant Chris Dodd’s recent remarks to the New York Times. It is unlikely that we’ll ever get a straight answer on this from the White House until after the 2022 midterms, but, the evidence appears to be piling up that Joe Biden will not seek reelection in 2024. My PJ Media colleague Rick Moran noted that Biden is governing like he knows he won’t seek reelection, and I agree.

If Joe Biden doesn’t seek reelection, Kamala Harris, who probably hoped that Biden would serve as a placeholder president and resign partway through his term (and let her ascend to the presidency via succession) but it seems more like he’s going to make her run another campaign.