BOMBSHELL: Longtime Biden Ally Casts Doubt on Biden Seeking Reelection

Kamala Harris has struggled in her performance as vice president and, after her recent embarrassing trip to France, is just the latest in a long line of blunders for her. A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll found Harris has a dismal 27.8% approval. Between her bungling her job and her dismal approval ratings, some in the Democratic Party have been questioning her political future.

One Democrat who still seems to have faith in her is former senator Chris J. Dodd from Connecticut. But, in discussing Kamala Harris’s prospects, Dodd, a longtime friend and Biden confidant may have accidentally revealed a bombshell about Biden’s reelection plans.

“I’m hoping the president runs for reelection,” Dodd told the New York Times. “But for whatever reason that might not be the case, it’s hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala’s name on it. She’s the vice president of the United States.”

He’s “hoping” Biden runs for reelection? Why wouldn’t he? Joe Biden has insisted that he plans to run for reelection in 2024. “My plan is to run for reelection,” Biden said in March. “That’s my expectation.”

Dodd, who was a member of the Biden campaign’s vice-presidential search committee, might not have any inside information about what Biden plans to do, but for him to cast any doubt about it is nevertheless significant. And it did not go unnoticed. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted a link to the article Friday evening, noting the “Dodd quote in here is pretty stunning to hear. Usually this kind of thing isn’t said out loud.”

Despite being probably one of only a tiny handful of people who praised her performance in Paris, Dodd also indicated that if Biden doesn’t seek reelection, Harris won’t necessarily be the heir apparent.

According to the New York Times, Dodd believes Harris’s political future “could include being a part of a longer list of Democratic candidates should the Biden presidency be limited to one term.”

This is not a ringing endorsement of Harris and is likely an acknowledgment of her underwhelming performance as vice president and her dismal approval ratings.

