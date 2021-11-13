Kamala's Husband Explains Her Gaffes: 'Being First Is Hard'

Look, I’ve never been vice president of anything, so I don’t really know how difficult it can be. (I was president of the Olivia Newton-John Fan Club in 4th grade, but that’s another story for another day.)

I’m sure that Kamala Harris has found that serving as vice president isn’t a cakewalk, but that doesn’t mean that she had to turn the TV sitcom Veep into a reality show.

Bless her heart, she sure has had her moments. From her cringeworthy response to why she hasn’t visited the southern border — you know, the one she was put in charge of:

Cringe. Kamala Harris doesn't get it. Holt: "Do you have any plans to visit the border?" Harris: "We've been to the border. We've been the border." Holt: "YOU haven't been to the border." Harris: "…..and I haven't been to Europe. I don't understand the point you're making." pic.twitter.com/fFXMf8X0b6 — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) June 8, 2021

To her fake French accent while speaking in France:

Kamala Harris uses a fake French accent while speaking to French scientists at the Pasteur Institute in Paris. pic.twitter.com/yCGPcLVJkN — America Rising (@AmericaRising) November 10, 2021

To her propensity to cackle like every funny moment is the most gut-busting thing ever:

Think I burst a blood vessel…. Todays show: https://t.co/Tg5S09CpgU pic.twitter.com/gzDqiurlHJ — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) November 10, 2021

Kamala Harris has what my colleague Vodkapundit terms the Merde Touch: the ability to turn everything into an embarrassing moment. And her dismal approval ratings bear that out.

But it’s okay. Because she’s a trailblazer and all that.

At least that’s what her husband Doug Emhoff says.

Biz Pac Review reports that Kamala’s husband noted that she’s “breaking barriers,” and apparently barrier breakers mess up. That’s just what they do:

During a speech at a gender equality forum in Paris, the second gentleman reportedly said, “One of the things I’ve learned from being married to Kamala Harris is that to be first in so many things is hard. “She said once that breaking barriers involves breaking, and when you break something sometimes you get cut, and when you get cut, sometimes you bleed. … But it’s worth it,” he added.

So, you know, it’s just fine that she’s been so embarrassing that the administration keeps her in hiding so often.

I’ll give her credit where credit is due: it’s an accomplishment to be both the first woman and the first minority to take the second-highest office in our land. Those are firsts that no one can deny her — even though she only achieved them because Joe Biden chose her for the role.

But that doesn’t excuse the things that she’s done that serve to embarrass the administration, the office, and the nation as a whole.

We expect our leaders to be the best our nation has to offer. Granted, this administration as a whole has failed to reach that lofty goal, but it really does seem like Kamala is treating the role of vice president as an opportunity to screw up as often as she can.

Right now, we have the oldest president occupying the White House with obvious reasons to be concerned about his physical and mental fitness. The woman who is a heartbeat away from the presidency is running around speaking with a fake “Be Our Guest” accent (“After all, Miss, this is France!”) and dodging kisses from Emmanuel Macron.

Our current vice president is a truly unserious human being. But it’s all right — because she’s out there breaking barriers. Isn’t that what we want our leaders to do instead of actually leading?

