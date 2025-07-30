The Last Believer: Ex-CIA Spook Is Going Down With the Russia Hoax Ship

There’s loyalty, and then there’s Susan Miller-level loyalty. Susan Miller is a former CIA counterintelligence wonk who helped put together the 2016 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) that claimed that Donald Trump had colluded with Vladimir Putin to win the 2016 presidential election. It was nonsense and lies from beginning to end, and almost no one whose last name isn’t Schiff or Swalwell believes it anymore, but Susan Miller has indicated her willingness to go down with this sinking ship. Even today, in 2025, she insists that the Steele dossier, the discredited pack of lies that formed the basis for the collusion hoax, “might be true.”

Yeah, and Donald Trump might be planning to endorse Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for president in 2028. Nevertheless, Just The News reported Tuesday that Miller “has taken to social media and news media interviews in recent days” to brag that she was “hand-picked by former CIA Director John Brennan to lead the team which helped draft the ICA in late 2016.” This is nothing whatsoever that anyone should be proud of, and the fact that Miller still is demonstrates how much of a true believer she remains, despite the truth about the Russia hoax having come out.

Miller “has repeatedly suggested that Trump might be a ‘Russian asset’ or a ‘Kremlin asset’ without providing any evidence, despite recent reports showing that calmer, less politically-driven voices in the intelligence community at the time cast doubt on such allegations, but were squelched by Brennan.”

Okay, but that was back then, right? Surely has more sense, or more honesty, now, no? No: Miller “has also repeatedly claimed in recent weeks that British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s anti-Trump dossier might be true, despite the dossier having been thoroughly discredited for years now by a special prosecutor, congressional probes, and even the CIA itself.”

Miller “also claimed that some officials inside the CIA — whom she refused to name — had wanted her ICA team to declare that Trump’s win was illegitimate due to Russian meddling.” This despite the fact that she has admitted “the ICA team had found ‘no collusion’ when they were writing their assessment in late 2016, and even claimed that this ‘no collusion’ finding was made clear in the ICA.” Well, consistency has never been a hallmark of leftists.

Miller’s story now is this: “I headed up the report team.… I wanted people who would speak truth to power.” Oh, brother. Laying it on even thicker, she claimed that “all of us went in with a completely open mind” but that their investigations made it clear that the Russians “definitely wanted” Trump to win the election.

Back on the planet earth, as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence revealed last Wednesday, “Putin chose not to leak the most damaging and compromising material on Hillary Clinton prior to the election; instead planning to release it after the election to weaken what Moscow viewed would be an inevitable Clinton presidency. If Russia wanted to help Donald Trump get elected, they would have released this material prior to the election to harm the Clinton campaign.”

Miller now claims that she was “originally pro Trump and a solid Republican since I could start voting” and that allegations to the contrary are “mean spirited and uninformed.” However, she wrote on LinkedIn in May that “Trump is a dictator.” She has even said of Trump that “the Hitler analogy is not lost on a bunch of us…..sadly…” Trump, Miller has claimed, “has dictator envy, clearly….” She has even charged that “MAGA types are nazis…”

Amid all her incandescent hatred for Orange Man Bad, Miller clings to the notion that he is a pawn of Putin: “There’s a number of times he’s acting like one [a Kremlin asset. And I give an example of back in 2015, 2016 when my team and I were writing, finding in the paper, in our intelligence I should say, that there was clear evidence that the Russians were trying to influence it on President Trump, towards President Trump that year… Within about a month after he took office, he tried to put me and my team in jail. He put us on trial. We still don’t know what the crime was supposed to be, but it was harassment at a minimum.”

Asked directly if she thought that the president of the United States is a Kremlin asset, Miller claimed to have inside knowledge: “I have seen some things. I don’t — I’m still working out whether or not it is true. But yes, there has been some information that has been out there that has been on the web and some other things like that that make it look like he could be […] There was some posting I want to say a month or two ago that made it sound like there might be something there. Trump wants to be very much like Putin, sort of a president for life. I think that he likes the power Putin has. And that’s about all I can say for sure right now.”

Miller explains that at the very least, “Trump likes Putin because Putin has control over his country. And Trump wants control over his country.”

One would think that after the Russian collusion hoax has been so thoroughly discredited that anyone would be ashamed to make charges of this kind today. But Susan Miller, at very least, appears determined to remain true to the lost cause to her last breath.

