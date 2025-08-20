The Walls Are Closing in on Adam Schiff and He Knows It

Adam Schiff has always loved the spotlight, but not like this. The California senator, best known as the face of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax and the architect of the first impeachment circus, is now launching something very different: the "Senator Schiff Legal Defense Fund."

Schiff filed the paperwork with the IRS last week. This move doesn't exactly inspire confidence in his future. You don’t create a legal defense fund unless you expect things to get messy. And he knows he’s in serious trouble over his alleged mortgage fraud.

According to his camp, this isn’t about a real scandal but revenge. A Schiff spokesperson immediately blamed Donald Trump and his supporters for supposedly weaponizing the justice system.

"It’s clear that Donald Trump and his MAGA allies will continue weaponizing the justice process to attack Senator Schiff for holding this corrupt administration accountable," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "This fund will ensure he can fight back against these baseless smears while continuing to do his job." Translation: Schiff knows the walls are closing in, but he wants his donors to pay the bill.

The problem is that the allegations against Schiff don’t look like political fiction. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) referred him to the Justice Department last month. Investigators say Schiff falsified bank documents and property records related to a Potomac, Md., home, securing sweetheart loan terms between 2003 and 2019.

Schiff denies everything, calling it politically motivated. Of course, that’s what he always says. The Maryland Attorney General is now actively investigating the case.

Schiff has a long history of playing fast and loose with facts when it serves his purpose. Back during the Russia collusion hoax, he insisted he personally saw "evidence" that Trump’s campaign conspired with Moscow to steal the 2016 election. Spoiler alert: he hadn’t. It was a complete lie.

White House Spokesman Harrison Fields blasted Schiff as "a sleazy and corrupt politician who betrayed his oath to the Constitution by prioritizing his selfish and personal animosity toward the President over the interests of the American people."

Fields added, "No amount of money can shield Adam from the truth that he is a fraud."

In recent weeks, we’ve learned that whistleblowers have accused Schiff of authorizing leaks tailored to smear Trump and even bragged that those leaks would lead to an indictment.

“For years, certain officials used their positions to selectively leak classified information to shape political narratives,” FBI Director Kash Patel said earlier this month. "It was all done with one purpose: to weaponize intelligence and law enforcement for political gain. Those abuses eroded public trust in our institutions."

FBI files later confirmed that had Hillary Clinton won in 2016, she planned to reward Schiff for his efforts to undermine Trump by appointing him CIA director. This is a man who has built his career on dishonest narratives and has never faced consequences for them until now.

Adam Schiff has spent years peddling lies, abusing his power, and weaponizing government institutions against his political enemies. Now, with investigators circling and a legal defense fund in place, the same man who smeared Trump with fabricated scandals is finally staring down a real one of his own.

Schiff may try to spin this as partisan revenge, but the truth is simple: after decades of dishonesty, the reckoning he has long evaded may finally be at hand. The walls are closing in on him.

