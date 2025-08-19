Democrats Must Be Panicking About This Post-Putin Summit Development

President Donald Trump has once again upended the political establishment, and if you listen closely, you can almost hear the gnashing of teeth from Democrats in Washington.

Following his high-profile peace summit with Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, voters have pushed Trump’s approval rating to 54% nationally, according to a new InsiderAdvantage survey.

That’s a stunning rebound that puts him ten points above water, up sharply from the slim +2% margin he held in July. Americans are responding to Trump’s brand of direct, unapologetic leadership, and you can bet Democrats won’t be happy about it.

The boost wasn’t limited to Trump’s Republican base. Pollster Matt Towery noted that Trump’s gains appeared across the board, with just one exception.

“Donald Trump now has an advantage among every age group other than the most senior of voters,” InsiderAdvantage pollster Matt Towery said. “He has improved his numbers among African-Americans and Hispanic-Latinos. White voters are at a near record 64%. Voters under 65 years of age now approve of his job performance by wide margins. Only the nation’s oldest voters disapprove of his job performance, which is consistent with our prior surveys. Overall, his approval numbers are surging upwards post-summit.”

This certainly explains why Democrats desperately attacked Trump’s meeting with Putin. Some even insisted that the meeting shouldn’t have happened at all.

Trump didn’t just pose for photos in Alaska; he delivered a summit both he and Putin called pivotal. Putin even claimed the Ukraine war “would never have begun if Trump was president in 2022 instead of Joe Biden,” a line Democrats hate.

Take a closer look at the numbers, and you can see why Democrats are sweating. Trump clocked in at nearly 24% approval among Black voters, a significant figure for any Republican and one that should give Biden’s strategists sleepless nights. His support among Hispanic voters jumped to nearly 47% — almost an even split — and among white voters, his approval hit an impressive 64%, one of the highest marks in recent memory.

Independents, who often decide elections, broke evenly, with more than 50% giving him a thumbs up. That matters. It shows that Trump has crossed well beyond his partisan barricades. He still enjoys sky-high support within the GOP, where 92% back him, but perhaps most striking is that nearly 18% of Democrats now say they approve of his job performance.

For any Republican, that’s virtually unheard of. For Trump? That’s amazing.

While the left rushed to slam Trump’s diplomacy, voters didn’t buy it. They saw a former president engaging directly with a rival power to pursue peace, and approval surged. For Democrats, it’s a nightmare. It means their attacks on Trump aren’t working, and his leadership, especially on foreign policy, resonates with voters.

