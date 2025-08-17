Did This Remark at Trump and Putin’s Presser Send Democrats Into Meltdown?

Donald Trump hasn’t been shy about telling the world that had he won the 2020 election, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine never would have happened. He said it during campaign speeches and interviews many times, and he meant every word.

And the left hated it every time.

As PJ Media has previously reported, the left has been relentlessly poopoohing Trump’s meeting with Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, even suggesting that Trump shouldn’t have had the meeting at all. On the heels of them essentially defending crime in Washington, D.C., Democrats seem to have established that they’re against peace in Ukraine, too.

Be that as it may, there was one line from Trump and Putin’s press conference that still gives me a chuckle because you could almost hear Democrats screaming about it when it happened.

“Today when President Trump says that if he was the president in 2022, there would be no war, and I'm quite sure it would indeed be so. I can confirm it,” Putin said. “Overall, me and President Trump have build a very good and businesslike contact.”

For years, they’ve insisted that Trump is everything from Putin’s stooge to a secret Kremlin operative bent on undermining democracy. And yet here we are: the Russian president standing before the press in Anchorage, Alaska, and openly agreeing that, yes, if Trump had stayed in the Oval Office, the war in Ukraine probably wouldn’t have happened in the first place.

Not surprisingly, all of this drew a round of teeth-gnashing and hand-wringing from legacy media and professional foreign-policy scolds, who never tire of retelling the narrative that Trump’s return spells doom for American prestige. Yet, as Putin made clear, Moscow didn’t stumble blindly into Ukraine.

Fox News Digital has more.

Trump made the assertion multiple times on the campaign trail, and continued saying it after he took back the White House. Trump has faced pushback on the claim, as well as on claims that Ukraine instigated the war's inception and the Biden administration failed to do things that could have thwarted it from beginning in the first place. "I'd like to add one more thing," Putin said, as the two heads of state provided remarks to the press, according to a translation of the Russian president's address. "I'd like to remind you that in 2022, during the last contact with a previous administration, I tried to convince my previous American colleague that the situation should not be brought to a point of no return when it would come to hostilities and I said it quite directly back then that it's a big mistake. Today, when President Trump is saying that if he was the president back then there would be no war – I am quite sure that it would indeed be so. I can confirm that." Earlier in his address, Putin lamented that bilateral relations between the U.S. and Russia, prior to Trump, had "fallen to the lowest point since the Cold War," and highlighted the fact that there have been no summits between the U.S. and Russia over the last four years.

Remember how Joe Biden fancied himself the elder statesman who could restore America’s standing in the world? Instead, he left behind a trail of disasters: the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal, weakness that emboldened Iran’s nuclear program and terror proxies, feeble leadership that failed to deter Russia, and humiliations at the hands of China.

While Biden’s foreign-policy “expertise” left America weaker and the world more dangerous, Trump’s unapologetic style and clear-headed strategy built a stability his critics swore was impossible. Now, as Zelensky prepares to meet Trump in Washington, the world is once again looking to him to do what Biden never could—end the carnage in Ukraine and restore order.

