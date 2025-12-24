Christmas Gifted: Trump Administration Closes Out the Year Amid Rush of Positive Trends

Stephen Miller is one of my favorite Trump administration personalities. He is not only brilliant, clear-eyed, and morally straight, but he is also magnificent at articulating what the White House policies are, why they are proper, and how well they are working.

Tuesday evening, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor went on the Fox News Channel show Jesse Watters Primetime to drop off a gift bag full of good news.

"The last 11 months have been the most successful 11 months in the history of the American presidency," Miller boasted to guest host Charlie Hurt. "Think about what President Trump inherited and what we have today."

If you care to pause a moment to do just that, you will find yourself smiling giddily. Miller himself verged on giddy as he ran through the list of goodies this historic administration has delivered in less than a year on the job.

"We just got a blockbuster 4.3% economic growth report for Q3, for the third quarter, today, smashing expectations, fueled by rising consumer demand, and — here's the key word — American exports," Miller announced. "Our whole lives, all we've had are imports — imports from Asia, imports from Mexico, imports from Canada. Now, we're an exporting powerhouse."

PJ Media Wunderkind Matt Margolis covered the incredible growth announcement yesterday:

Democrats just watched economic reality obliterate their favorite doomsday talking point. The U.S. economy grew at an amazing 4.3% annualized rate in the third quarter of 2025, blowing past expectations and handing the Trump administration a massive win heading into 2026. […] Maria Bartiromo underscored just how significant the number was on Fox Business. “We’re, we are looking right now at the GDP number at 4.3%,” she said. “This is the actual number, versus an estimate of 3.3%.” She then turned to Mark Tepper, CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners, for his take. Tepper framed the report as part of a broader economic trend that has consistently surprised to the upside. “So, last week, we talked about inflation coming in lower than expected,” he said. “Now, economic growth is one full percentage point faster than expected. It was supposed to come in at 3.3, came in at 4.3. This is a direct result of everything President Trump has put in place.”

Students of history recall that one of the very few effective ways for nations to pull themselves out of entrenched debt is to grow their way out of it. I am getting ahead of myself here, but my goodness, I can't remember the last time we've seen such strong growth, all while inflation was also trending down!

But Miller had only begun his recital of the positive results avalanche from Trump policies. He went on: "Energy prices are down. Gas prices have been cut by almost 50%. We're an energy superpower. We're a manufacturing superpower. And also, very importantly, we are a technology superpower. After years of watching other countries invent the new technologies, beat us in 5G, under President Trump, we have a revolution in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and we're bringing the semiconductor industry back to the United States." All of this is excellent news from a prosperity perspective as well as a national security view.

The United States, under Trump 2.0, is now "A technology superpower, a manufacturing superpower, and most importantly of all, a military superpower," proclaimed Miller. "You saw the announcement [yesterday] about the Golden Dome, the Golden Fleet, the next generation of battleships.… About how the President is making the American military the dominant, overwhelming lethal force of the 21st Century."

Miller wrapped up his review with one of my top-favorite things that Trump et. al. have done for us: "The border is slammed shut. Crime is plummeting. Illegals are going home, and America is for Americans again."

I don't know if I've felt this optimistic about the country's future since the Reagan era. Maybe never. As Deputy Chief Miller said, "You could not ask for a better Christmas list than that."

