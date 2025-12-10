Stop Worrying About the Midterms — Trump Prosperity Will Be Undeniable by Then

Don't let the Doomers get you down. Yes, distraught Dems have been having their little temper tantrum since Donald Trump's resounding 2024 victory. They've had their histrionic "Hands Off" and "No Kings" demonstrations, but at least we didn't have to deal with the spectacle of our female friends and relatives dressing up as giant v*ginas and marching about.

And yes, they predictably won the handful of off-year elections last month as enraged anti-Trump voters flocked to the polls, just as they did in 2017. I addressed that in this report: Chill Out, Everyone — There Was a Nearly Identical Anti-Trump Reaction in 2017.

Meanwhile, the narrative mongers finally recovered from their 2024 gobsmack and have been busily spinning away. They're picking over the carcass of the Epstein files and cheering on activist judges, hunting for an angle of attack. One thing that seems to be gaining traction for them is the notion that there is an Affordability Crisis!!! under this administration. My colleague Scott Pinsker noted on Tuesday that "right now, by a two-to-one margin, more Americans blame Trump for raising prices than credit him for lowering them. Almost half (47%) blame his tariff policy for rising credit card debt. Two-thirds (66%) believe they lead to higher prices."

Of course, to those of us who were alive and working during the depressive Biden years, that's a joke. We watched our hard-earned income lose between one-fifth and one-quarter of its value — gobbled up by rampant inflation caused by the administration's idiotic fiscal policies.

The truth is that the Trump administration is working hard to address the root causes of the high cost of living. They're doing this with intelligence, foresight, and experience, and basing their policy on bedrock economic principles. And even better: It's working.

You wouldn't know this to hear it from the legacy media, of course. But luckily, Team Trump is working to get the message out. The president focused on the subject during a major speech Tuesday evening in Mount Pocono, Pa. Earlier in the day, the White House disseminated a press release updating Americans on the administration's progress in lowering costs. Top of the list is Trump's success in tackling Biden's historically awful inflation mess:

President Trump tamed Biden’s inflation crisis — and is working to bring it down further. Under Biden, inflation averaged nearly 5% and hit 9.1% amid the worst inflation crisis in decades — fueled by the Radical Left’s obsession with spending.

In President Trump’s second term, inflation has dropped to an average of just 2.7% — the critical first step in reversing Democrats’ cost-of-living disaster. In fact, under President Trump, Americans have even seen the first overall price decline since 2020.

Lower inflation means lower interest rates; thus,

Housing affordability is finally trending in the right direction. Under Biden, mortgage rates hit their highest in decades as rents surged.

At the beginning of December, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 6.19% — 12% lower than when President Trump took office in January. According to the Consumer Price Index, shelter inflation is at a four-year low, and the national median rent has fallen for four straight months.

The report touts so much more fiscal common sense and resultant good news, like the fact that "In President Trump’s second term, gas prices have fallen to the lowest average price in 1,682 days and Americans [are] on track to spend the lowest amount of their disposable income on gas in the last two decades." As we know, lower energy costs exert wonderful downward pressure on the price of just about all goods and most services.

There's a lot more in the press release, but this is perhaps the most important segment:

The Trump Administration’s whole-of-government effort will continue driving prices down, boosting take-home pay, and strengthening the economy so all Americans can feel relief. President Trump signed into law the largest tax cuts in American history. This includes No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, and No Tax on Social Security — all of which will save Americans money in their tax returns. This landmark legislation will raise Americans’ take-home pay by as much as $13,300 and wages by as much as $11,600. In fact, thanks to the landmark law, millions of Americans will see higher tax refunds — with the average refund estimated to increase by about $1,000 per filer.

President Trump's deregulatory efforts are saving Americans a collective $180 billion — or $2,100 per family of four.

For example, President Trump halted burdensome Biden-era efficiency standards that jacked up the price of everyday appliances. American consumers are thriving. Consumer sentiment is back on the rise and small business optimism is spiking amid record holiday shoppers and sales.

Consumer sentiment is back on the rise and small business optimism is spiking amid record holiday shoppers and sales. President Trump is bringing jobs and investment back to the U.S. Since President Trump took office, companies have invested trillions of dollars into their U.S.-based operations — onshoring and creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs for Americans.

Since President Trump took office, companies have invested trillions of dollars into their U.S.-based operations — onshoring and creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs for Americans. 1.9 million more American-born workers are employed today than when President Trump took office . Right now, the U.S. has more people working now than at any time in the history of our country.

. Right now, the U.S. has more people working now than at any time in the history of our country. President Trump is reducing the deficit. A combination of spending cuts, interest savings, economic growth, and tariff revenues are expected to reduce the deficit by trillions of dollars — resulting in higher take-home pay, lower interest rates, and a stronger economy.

In other words, there is so very much damage throughout every sector of the country, public and private. It was wrought by decades of establishment misrule, both Democrat and Republican, but always headed ever leftward, and accelerated exponentially under Biden.

It will take time to wring it all out and put the economy back on a solid footing.

Yes, the leftist media will make as much out of their Affordability Crisis!!! as they can while Americans are still reeling from the damage done by the last administration. And that's okay. In fact, it may even be politically helpful, going into 2026. It will keep economic matters at the top of voters' concerns just in time for the Trump reforms to start being felt in earnest.

Barring any other variables going bad, by September of 2026, things ought to feel pretty darn good for the average voter.

Of course, as soon as it becomes obvious that Team Trump has brought inflation and prices under control, the narrative spinners will simply disappear the subject and gallop on to the next contrived Trump fail. Will they be able to override the warm glow of success and prosperity? For the good of the country, let's hope not.

