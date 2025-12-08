All I Want for Christmas From Team Trump

Wasn't last Christmas magnificent? On top of the stocking stuffers and the feasting, there was the supreme gift of knowing that Donald Trump would shortly be the 47th president. Heady times indeed, and the months since have been redolent with kept promises backed by a lethally honed and primed administration.

Advertisement

And wow, has the current White House performed! Under the mighty and historic leadership of President Donald Trump, it has charged headlong into the worst problems threatening our country, solving some of them outright while building the infrastructure to address others over time.

Stopping the hemorrhaging at the border on a dime was worth the price of admission alone. Now that the influx has been halted, I'd love to know more about the outflux. Santa Trump could direct his DHS elves to spread the good news with a quarterly Deportation Progress and Savings Report. How many illegal aliens — who cheated, skipped the line, and in too many cases, got on the public support system — have been deported? How many have shown themselves out? And in related economic benefits, how many millions (billions?) of taxpayers' dollars have we saved? How much has the average public school class size shrunk? How much shorter are emergency room wait times? How have the departures alleviated the "housing crisis?" This progress report to the American people would make a terrific feel-good gift that keeps on giving!

Exclusively for our VIPs: SCOTUS: 14th Amendment 'Intended to Exclude' Children of Illegals

Attorney General Pam Bondi is already a terrific Santa's helper, but there are many more gifts she could tuck under our tree. At the top of my list is the arrest and prosecution of every last anti-American operative who interferes with federal officers who are enforcing the law, from the lowest blue-haired trustafarian to the smarmiest leftist mayor or governor. Assaulting federal officers and obstructing justice warrant manhunts and insurrection charges, last I heard.

Advertisement

While you're at it, Head Justice Elf Bondi, why not branch out into the zealous hunt and prosecution of people who simply ignore duly passed laws they don’t like? I've been irked for decades at the Democrats who openly flout federal laws. From protecting, hiring, and subsidizing illegal aliens to legalizing and selling weed to discrimination based on race, sex, and religion, politicians and businesses alike engage in wanton illegal behavior every day. Look, we all can name laws we don't like, but that doesn't give us a magical right to simply defy them. If Democrats hate these laws so much, they can run for office and then change them — that's the only right way to set them aside. Put a big holiday smile on our faces, Elf Pam, and make these criminals pay their debt to society!

Another item on my wish list targets the American Marxist brigade for its suppression of conservatives' civil liberties. Leftists obstruct speakers they dislike from exercising their right to free speech with disruptions ranging from shout-downs and drown-outs to mob violence and outright assassination. They use similar tools to rob victims of their right to peaceably assemble. When Democrats control the DOJ, they are quick to go after their political targets (white police officers, for example) with civil rights charges. Let's normalize federal charges against progressive fascists who deprive American citizens of their civil liberties — which, unlike civil rights, are actually enumerated and enshrined in the Bill of Rights and are thus even more worthy of government protection.

Advertisement

Santa Trump and his helpers could wrap up all the corrupt officials in both parties and stick a big bow on them for us. These are the enablers of so many large-scale criminal operations, like public benefit fraud, and the cartels' drug and human trafficking. All of it is enabled by public officials who look the other way — for a price. These traitorous vultures locked away behind bars would be a tremendous gift to the Americans who work hard and do things the right way every day.

Obviously, we all want to see justice against the cynical partisans at every level — state, federal, and local — who abused their offices and weaponized the government to "get Trump" and anyone else who ever gave him the time of day. They divided the country and laid waste to public trust in our institutions with their vile acts, so please, Santa Trump, gift us with their prosecution. And also — and this is very important — please write on the enclosed gift card a clear explanation of what each arrestee's crime was. Their abuses were criminally polarizing, and it's crucial that as many Americans as possible understand that these people are being righteous prosecuted for real crimes. Otherwise, too many low-information Americans will never see it as anything other than a tit-for-tat, banana-republic execution of our-turnism.

Finally, Santa Trump, please keep on crushing it with the vast array of election integrity measures you and your elves have undertaken. From the Executive Order on Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections to updating and safeguarding electronic voting to hunting and prosecuting fraud to demanding that states comply with voter roll laws, you've been making visions of trustworthy elections dance in our heads. More, please!

Advertisement

Thank you, Santa Trump, for reading this letter. I've been a real good girl this year, and I sure hope to see some of these gifts under the tree in the coming New Year!

Thanks for reading. In return, let me help you finish your holiday shopping in one click: Give the gift of a PJ Media VIP membership! And, yes, the promo code FIGHT will get you 60% off each new membership you gift — that's less than $20! Give your favorite conservative friends and family the joy of accessing our behind-the-paywall content, podcasts, liveblogs, and comments section — all without those annoying ads! Click here and wrap up your shopping this very minute!