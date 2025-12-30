FINALLY, Jewish Space Lasers

While soon-to-be-former Georgia Republican Congresscritter Marjorie Taylor Greene continues her one-sided breakup from President Donald Trump, one of her favorite conspiracy theories just became reality in Israel.

Advertisement

That's right: Jewish Space Lasers are real, everybody.

Well, kind of.

As of this week, there are lasers, and they are deployed for the defense of the Jewish homeland, but the Jewish lasers are not actually out in space. Although we're working on that as part of Trump's Golden Dome missile shield. More on that story soon, I hope.

But you might recall that way back in 2018 — two years before her successful congressional run — Greene posted something on Facebook about reports of "lasers or blue beams of light" that might prove California's deadly Camp Fire was caused by “space solar generators” launched, as Mediate summarized her post, "by businesses funded by the Rothschild investment group to clear space for a Democratic high speed rail project."

Naturally, that got shortened to "Jewish Space Lasers," because fair or not, that's how the internet works. If you could see the scrub oak in my yard, you'd understand my enthusiasm for using them to clear any kind of unwanted foliage.

Little did MTG know at the time — or did she? — but Israeli-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and other firms were already hard at work on what would become "Iron Beam," the laser-based part of Israel's multilayered defenses against enemy missile, rocket, and even artillery attacks. Other parts include the well-known Iron Dome antimissile systems, along with Arrow and David’s Sling.

Advertisement

The first Iron Beam unit just reached operational status, and it's kind of a big deal.

And Another Thing: As a longtime Colorado resident, there's too much political madness right here at home for me to pay much attention to what congresscritters from other states get up to. But if there's ever been a camera MTG didn't jump in front of, or something outrageous she didn't shout into it, then I'm sadly unaware of it — despite what I assure you are my best efforts.

The problem with Iron Dome, as some U.S. Navy admiral supposedly once said about the final retirement of our big-gun battleships in the '90s, "It's nice sometimes to have a bullet that costs less than the target." Iron Dome's workhorse Tamir missile costs between $40-$50,000 per shot, but Hezbollah and Hamas make rockets for as little as $300.

Long-term, the math is punishing.

But "today marks a new era in air defense," Rafael just announced on X. The company "has officially delivered the Iron Beam laser system to the IDF — the world's first operational high-power laser interceptor." Calling it "more than a technological breakthrough," Rafael boasts that the system represents "a fundamental shift in the defense equation" with "negligible cost per interception."

How about instead of firing off the cost of a new car every time Hezbollah gets a $300 rocket near an Israeli settlement, Iron Beam knocks it from the sky for the cost of a few dollars' worth of electricity?

Advertisement

That's a game-changer, and Iron Beam is proven effective against short-range rockets, mortar shells, artillery shells (in favorable conditions), and even against drones.

It might be impossible to calculate exactly how much money went into developing Iron Beam, since initial research goes back 30 years, and is spread across at least two countries (Israel and the U.S.) and several defense firms.

Did we cost-share with Rafael and Jerusalem? Yes, and it'll prove worth every penny. The Pentagon has shown sustained interest in Iron Beam and similar fricken laser beam systems, viewing it as a complement to U.S. programs currently in development like the IFPC-HEL (Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High Energy Laser). Lockheed Martin has worked with Rafael since 2022 on even higher-powered versions capable of shooting down bigger and faster-moving targets.

They need a much better name than IFPC-HEL, and if they don't go with Super Fricken Laser Beam, I'll be disappointed.

But it's the drone angle that interests me most. Single drones can be difficult enough to defend against, as seen in daily news reports from Ukraine. AI-enhanced drone swarms will likely prove to be mass killers, unless we find an effective and economical means of swatting them out of the sky like so many gnats.

Advertisement

Microwave emitters are another approach that various contractors are working on, but Iron Beam is here. Now. Today.

So I don't exaggerate by much when I say, stick an Iron Beam on every Army truck or Navy ship that can carry one — or two — and force the bad guys to change their nasty calculus about going to war. We'll get the actual nondenominational space lasers soon enough.

I don't know what various Rothschilds might do for California's infrastructure development with their space solar generators, but I'm certain that somewhere, the ghost of Ronald Reagan smiles.

Recommended: From Golden State to Failing State: California's Stupidest Idea Yet